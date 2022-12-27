Boil Water Advisory still in effect for parts of Forsyth County

The Boil Water Advisory issued on December 25 remains in effect Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) remains in effect on Tuesday, December 27 in the northern part of Forsyth County, two days after widespread reports of water outages and low water pressure.

The BWA is in effect for Forsyth County Water customers north of SR 369 (Matt Hwy) from the Hall County border to the Cherokee County border who lost water pressure completely or had extremely low pressure on Sunday, December 25.

County officials said a frozen valve that delivers water to the system at the north high service pump station is to blame for the issues. They assured residents that no break was found in the system and the risk of contamination is low. However, the BWA remains in effect until sampling can be conducted per regulatory guidelines.

Once the advisory is lifted, the County will update residents on its website, forsythco.com and social media .