Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas

Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend. Photo by (National Weather Service)

(Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!

An arctic air mass is expected to arrive in the morning of Friday, December 23, causing temperatures to plummet. The entire North Georgia area is expected to stay below the freezing mark until Monday, December 26.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts snow falling along with the temperatures during the overnight hours of Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. No snow accumulation is expected. The high temperature on Friday is expected to be 18 degrees with a low temperature of six degrees.

In addition to the arctic air mass, the NWS has parts of North Georgia under a wind chill warning. In Forsyth County, expect wind chills on Friday as low as -10 degrees.

“We are winterizing our pipes ahead of the cold weather,” said Gina Doiron, who lives in the southwestern part of Forsyth County.

Winterizing pipes is just one precaution everyone should take ahead of the freeze. Ready.gov offers the following tips:

Pay close attention to weather reports

Prepare the home by adding insulation and weather stripping where necessary, turning off outside water sources to prevent pipes from freezing, and installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors (or changing the batteries on existing ones)

Gather supplies, including food, water, batteries and medication in case you are stuck at home for a few days

Limit time spent outside and dress in warm layers

If stuck in a car, wait inside of it for help

Bring pets inside and have enough of their food on hand

Bring in potted flowers or plants and cover fragile ones planted in the ground

The Forsyth County Emergency Management team has prepared first responders for the extreme cold. It has also taken the following precautions to ensure residents are safe whether in their homes or on the roads:

Water & Sewer - winterized the water and sewer plants and will work around the clock to assure services are available

Roads & Bridges - crews are prepared to deploy deicing salt on any roadways; Georgia Department of Transportation is on standby for state routes in the county

Animal Services - plan in place to keep the animals in the shelter safe from the cold

Parks & Recreation - winterized facilities, no outdoor activities are planned

EMA - plan in place with community partners (The United Way and The Place) should a citizen need comfort service

Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

Forsyth County residents in need of a place to shelter during the extreme cold are encouraged to contact The Place of Forsyth, Family Promise and United Way.

Emergency personnel encourage all citizens to be prepared this winter by making a disaster plan and reviewing it with their families. Information on constructing a plan can be found on the Hazards & Disaster Preparations page of the Forsyth County Government website.