New Forsyth County commissioner sworn in

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s74Nv_0jrZPV6q00
Commissioner Kerry Hill takes the oath of office as her family looks onPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners welcomed its newest member during a ceremony on Wednesday, December 21.

Newly elected District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill took the oath of office at the Forsyth County Administration Building. She was sworn in by Forsyth County Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko.

Hill was elected in May after Commissioner Molly Cooper decided not to run for re-election. Her four-year term begins in January.

District 1 covers the northwestern section of Forsyth County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hifSt_0jrZPV6q00
Commissioner Todd Levent taking the oath of officePhoto by(Forsyth County Government)

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent was also sworn in during the ceremony to begin his fourth term in office. He was first elected in 2010 and began serving in 2011. Levent previously served as chairman in 2017 and 2018.

District 3 is made up largely of the southwestern part of Forsyth County.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Commissioners# Oath of office

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
1113 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Forsyth County, GA

Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas

Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Weather Watch: How Forsyth County is helping citizens stay safe from the frigid cold

Forsyth County residents will need to bundle up later this week during the extreme cold and wind chill advisory.Photo by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) With Governor Brian Kemp (R) declaring a state of emergency in Georgia ahead of the extreme cold heading this way, leaders in Forsyth County are also putting together a plan of action.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Traffic Watch: SR 369/400 Phase 1 construction nearly complete, ‘bridge is safe’

An aerial look at the new SR 369/GA 400 interchange overpassPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing bridge construction and widening project at SR 369 and GA 400 is nearing completion of Phase 1, which will bring one lane of traffic in each direction onto the new bridge while beams are installed for the other half of the bridge structure.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New name, new look for public transportation in Forsyth County

Forsyth County's public transportation service Dial-A-Ride is now called Access Forsyth.Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County’s Dial-A-Ride public transportation service has a new name and is getting a new look to go with it.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County

Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Dangerous frigid temperatures expected this week in Forsyth County

Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) It has already looked and felt a lot like winter for the past few days in Forsyth County, despite the season not starting until Wednesday, December 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County recognizes commissioner for service even while battling cancer

(Forsyth County, GA) Outgoing Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper (District 1) was recognized for her service, dedication and leadership during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourism

Halcyon is located in Alpharetta at 6365 Halcyon WayPhoto by(Discover FoCo) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is in the spotlight for two separate efforts to promote tourism. The accolades are part of the Shining Example Awards Program which highlights the best of travel and tourism in the Southeast United States.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments

(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County church

Photo by(Union Hill Church Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The former treasurer of Union Hill Church in Forsyth County has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over a period of close to seven years.

Read full story
12 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen

Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Elderly woman killed in Forsyth County car crash

Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman. The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14 at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road, in the southern part of the county.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kids

The "Shop with a Cop" event was held on December 13 at the Walmart on Marketplace Blvd. in CummingPhoto by(Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) As the sun set on Tuesday, December 13, the Walmart parking lot on Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming was lit up with flashing blue lights as 100 law enforcement officers lined up outside the Garden Center. They were waiting not for a suspect, but for a special group of children waiting to go shopping.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022

Cumming Police Department honors top officers of 2022 at City HallPhoto by(City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming Police Department awarded top honors to two of its officers for going above and beyond the call of duty this year.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County names new communications director

Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County has a new Director of Communications & External Affairs. Russell Brown, who has been working as the interim director of the department since September of this year, has officially been named to the role.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection

Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Board of Commissioners names new Forsyth County Manager

Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) In a special called work session on Friday, December 9, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners named David McKee as the new county manager.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City Center

Rita West Photography will have a studio next year at the Cumming City Center.Photo by(Rita West Photography) (Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County photographer is the newest tenant to join the growing list of businesses setting up shop at Cumming City Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents warned to watch out for porch pirates this holiday season

Homeowners are setting up security cameras to protect themselves from porch piratesPhoto by(Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) ‘Tis the season for giving, but for some, it’s also the season for taking what isn’t theirs. That’s why the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is reminding residents to protect themselves from being the victims of porch pirates.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy