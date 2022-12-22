New Forsyth County commissioner sworn in

Commissioner Kerry Hill takes the oath of office as her family looks on Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners welcomed its newest member during a ceremony on Wednesday, December 21.

Newly elected District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill took the oath of office at the Forsyth County Administration Building. She was sworn in by Forsyth County Probate Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko.

Hill was elected in May after Commissioner Molly Cooper decided not to run for re-election. Her four-year term begins in January.

District 1 covers the northwestern section of Forsyth County.

Commissioner Todd Levent taking the oath of office Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent was also sworn in during the ceremony to begin his fourth term in office. He was first elected in 2010 and began serving in 2011. Levent previously served as chairman in 2017 and 2018.

District 3 is made up largely of the southwestern part of Forsyth County.