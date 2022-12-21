Weather Watch: How Forsyth County is helping citizens stay safe from the frigid cold

Forsyth County residents will need to bundle up later this week during the extreme cold and wind chill advisory. Photo by (Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) With Governor Brian Kemp (R) declaring a state of emergency in Georgia ahead of the extreme cold heading this way, leaders in Forsyth County are also putting together a plan of action.

The Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) met with first responders and other community leaders on Wednesday, December 21 at the Public Safety Complex, after a briefing from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Just before 3:00 p.m. on December 21, the NWS upgraded the weather alert from a watch to a wind chill warning in most of northern Georgia and a wind chill advisory in the rest of northern and central Georgia, including Forsyth County. Wind chills are expected to be around -4 to -10 degrees. The weather alert will be in effect the evening of Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24.

Since actual air temperatures are expected to stay below zero degrees from Friday morning through Monday morning, the NWS has also issued an alert as well as safety precautions to take when the thermometer plummets.

The County’s Emergency Management team has prepared first responders for the extreme cold. It has also taken the following precautions to ensure residents are safe whether in their homes or on the roads:

Water & Sewer - winterized the water and sewer plants and will work around the clock to assure services are available

Roads & Bridges - crews are prepared to deploy deicing salt on any roadways; Georgia Department of Transportation is on standby for state routes in the county

Animal Services - plan in place to keep the animals in the shelter safe from the cold

Parks & Recreation - winterized facilities, no outdoor activities are planned

EMA - plan in place with community partners (The United Way and The Place) should a citizen need comfort service

Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

Forsyth County residents in need of a place to shelter during the extreme cold are encouraged to contact The Place of Forsyth , Family Promise and The United Way .

Emergency personnel encourage all citizens to be prepared this winter by making a disaster plan and reviewing it with their families. Information on constructing a plan can be found on the Hazards & Disaster Preparations page of the Forsyth County Government website.