Traffic Watch: SR 369/400 Phase 1 construction nearly complete, ‘bridge is safe’

An aerial look at the new SR 369/GA 400 interchange overpass Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing bridge construction and widening project at SR 369 and GA 400 is nearing completion of Phase 1, which will bring one lane of traffic in each direction onto the new bridge while beams are installed for the other half of the bridge structure.

That’s according to a post released this morning on the Forsyth County Government’s Facebook page .

The post includes a new ‘On the Move’ video updating the progress of the project with Communications Director Russell Brown and John Jefferson, the County’s director of capital projects.

“A lot of work is going on along the corridor and it’s continuing weather-permitting to go on,” said Jefferson. “There are temperature constraints on when asphalt can be placed. And obviously if it’s raining and wet you can’t grade and it’s hard to get GAB [graded aggregate base] to compact.”

Work on the bridge was paused on December 9, following a routine inspection that indicated a portion of the substructure did not meet the design criteria required to proceed in having traffic on the bridge. The contractor for the project and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) both said the bridge was built to specifications given to the contractor and are working on a solution.

The bridge at the SR 369/GA 400 overpass interchange project Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

“75 years is the general expectation for the design life of a project like this so we want to make sure everything is safe,” said Jefferson. “We have a team, GDOT, the County, the design engineers, our CEI [construction, engineering, and inspection] consultant, the contractor. We want to make sure that everybody is on the same page and once we move traffic up there we’re good for the next six or seven decades.”

Jefferson wants to reassure the public that the bridge is safe as construction continues.

While the bridge construction is on pause, crews will continue to widen SR 369 from SR 9 to SR 306. Jefferson said goals for the beginning of 2023 include getting traffic onto the bridge to allow ramps in the northeast quadrant to open, followed by the ramps in the southwest quadrant.

A view of the ramps being added to the SR 369/GA 400 overpass interchange Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

To keep up with the ongoing construction projects, log on to the new webpage for the Forsyth County Capital Projects Department at https://www.forsythco.com/Capital-Projects .