New name, new look for public transportation in Forsyth County

Forsyth County's public transportation service Dial-A-Ride is now called Access Forsyth. Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County’s Dial-A-Ride public transportation service has a new name and is getting a new look to go with it.

The public transportation service is being rebranded as Access Forsyth. Vehicles, driver uniforms and phone lines are already being changed to reflect the new name.

“The rebranding of Dial-A-Ride to Access Forsyth provides an umbrella name to cover not only our current demand-response service but also any future services we might provide,” said Director of Public Transportation Roy Rickert. “We also wanted a name that better described the goals of the system, which is to provide safe, accessible transportation for the Forsyth community.”

The Dial-a-Ride reservation-based service is available to all residents of Forsyth County. Residents in need of a ride often use the service to get to medical appointments, go shopping, get to work or school, etc. Future expansion of the public transportation department could include various modes of service within Forsyth County, including micro-transit and commuter service.

Other new features that will be included with Access Forsyth are an improved reservation system, mobile phone app, pre-trip reminders and new software.

More information about Access Forsyth can be found on the Public Transportation webpage .