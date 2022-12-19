Forsyth County recognizes commissioner for service even while battling cancer

(Forsyth County, GA) Outgoing Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper (District 1) was recognized for her service, dedication and leadership during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Commissioner Molly Cooper (in gray dress) was recognized by fellow Board of Commissioners during meeting on Dec. 15 Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

“During her term as District 1 Commissioner, Cooper has served Forsyth County with professionalism, integrity, humility and compassion while, during most of her term, fighting Pancreatic Cancer after a July 2021 diagnosis,” read a news release from Jennifer Johns, the Forsyth County multimedia campaign coordinator. “Her ability to keep the business of her district and the County as a priority during a trying time has demonstrated her care for her community, commitment to the responsibility of commissioner and her incredibly strong will to see the job through.”

Cooper announced earlier this year she would not seek a second term. She was elected in 2018 as District 1 Commissioner for the 2019-2022 term. In 2020, her peers selected Cooper to serve as Secretary of the Board. Cooper was chosen to serve as Vice Chairwoman in 2021 and 2022 as well.

Kerry Hill (R) was elected in May to serve as the next District 1 Commissioner.

