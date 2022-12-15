Elderly woman killed in Forsyth County car crash

Photo by (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman.

The crash happened on Wednesday, December 14 at the intersection of Bethelview Road and Castleberry Road, in the southern part of the county.

Forsyth County 911 began receiving calls about the crash at about 3:50 p.m.

According to a news release by FCSO, a preliminary investigation shows 73-year-old Bonnie Hammond was driving a white 2022 Honda CR-V and was turning left onto Castleberry Road from Bethelview Road when she crossed into the path of a 2006 Honda Accord. The Accord was traveling north on Bethelview Road at the time.

Hammond died at the scene. The two passengers in the Accord had minor injuries.

The Traffic Specialists Unit continues to investigate the crash.

