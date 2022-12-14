‘Shop with a Cop’ event brings holiday joy to 150 Forsyth County kids

The "Shop with a Cop" event was held on December 13 at the Walmart on Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming Photo by (Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) As the sun set on Tuesday, December 13, the Walmart parking lot on Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming was lit up with flashing blue lights as 100 law enforcement officers lined up outside the Garden Center. They were waiting not for a suspect, but for a special group of children waiting to go shopping.

This year, 150 children were chosen by teachers, counselors and mentors in Forsyth County schools to take part in the 13th Annual Cops & Kids event, put on each December by the Sgt. D.P. Land Memorial FOP Lodge #82.

The lodge is named after Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Paul Land , who was a motorcycle unit deputy killed in a collision while responding to a call in March of 2003. Land’s daughter Taylor Land, now 25 years old, helps run the “shop with a cop” event each year.

“I called them and said 'you all are cops.... so please let me help you’,” Land said. “Dad's favorite thing, he was a motor unit officer, so he used to always dress up as Santa and show up on his bike, so this is something he used to do years ago and now I get to carry on his legacy.”

Taylor Land and Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman at the Cops & Kids event on December 13 Photo by (Sgt. D.P. Land Memorial Lodge #82)

Forsyth County resident and Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Will Johnson is the secretary and president-elect of Lodge #82. He said this event takes place every December, but it’s a year-round fundraising effort to ensure enough money is raised to help as many children as possible, with donations coming from people throughout the area.

Johnson said it is also the lodge’s most popular event.

Sgt. Will Johnson (wearing green sweatshirt) with other members of the Sandy Springs Police Department Photo by (Sgt. D.P. Land Memorial Lodge #82)

“This is the event we have no problem getting volunteers because they get to see the impact, they get to see the faces,” said Johnson. “It’s great that people get to see that police officers are humans just like everybody else. They have families and they want to have that direct engagement and serve the people they help out every day.”

Shopping with a cop

The Walmart Garden Center was transformed for the shopping event Photo by (Michelle Hall)

Each year, the Cops & Kids event has been held at the same Walmart store, which provides decorations, refreshments and staff volunteers to cater to the children and their families. The Garden Center is turned into a winter wonderland resembling Santa’s workshop. There was also a photo area set up so the children could have their picture taken with the ultimate gift giver himself.

Santa greeted children and posed for photos at the Cops & Kids event Photo by (Michelle Hall)

Upon checking-in, each child is paired with a law enforcement officer waiting with an empty shopping cart and ready to walk the store to fill it up. Each child has $100 to spend on almost anything they want (there were restrictions in place for items considered inappropriate for children).

Dep. 1st Class Breanna Kennedy with Gerardo Photo by (Michelle Hall)

16-year-old Gerardo was matched with Deputy 1st Class Breanna Kennedy, who is the school resource officer at Liberty Middle School. When they first set off, Gerardo wasn’t sure what he was going to pick out, but he was appreciative of being afforded the opportunity to shop for his own gifts.

“I mean that’s good,” Gerardo said. “At least you get something you know for Christmas.”

Gerardo said the event puts a new light on how he sees police officers.

“It’s going to change for other people also,” Gerardo said. “Usually you hear about police officers doing bad things and in reality most police officers do more good things than bad.”

This was the second year Kennedy participated in the event.

Kennedy and Jackson pose with Santa while shopping Photo by (Michelle Hall)

“I absolutely love it, best time of the year,” Kennedy said. “I just love being with the kids. That’s why I’m a school resource officer, you know, kind of giving back to the community and just getting to spend time with them.”

After Kennedy escorted Gerardo to the checkout line, where he used his $100 to purchase Pokemon building sets, posters and a collectible anime figure, she went back to the check-in station and was matched with 7-year-old Jackson.

Jackson had just found out minutes before when he arrived at the store with his mother that he would be going shopping with a police officer.

Rosemary, Jackson and Kennedy enjoyed shopping together Photo by (Michelle Hall)

“I kept it a secret because if not I would have never heard the end of it,” said Jackson’s mother, Rosemary. “He is very excited. He said ‘Mom! Wow there's a lot of police officers here!’ and when we went back there I signed him up and he said ‘I get to shop with a cop? Wow!’”

Rosemary delighted in walking behind Kennedy as she pushed Jackson in the shopping cart through the toy aisles. In addition to receiving gifts, Rosemary said she sees this experience as a positive one for everyone involved.

“This is amazing!” declared Rosemary. “It shows kids they don’t have to be afraid of police officers, they can trust them, and I think that’s very important especially nowadays.”

The Walmart staff set the scene for the Santa meet-and-greet Photo by (Michelle Hall)

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman is a charter member of the event and said he has only missed one Cops & Kids event over the years because he was attending sheriff school. Freeman said his deputies do not hesitate to sign up for this event each year, because it does so much good to give back to these children.

Photo by (Michelle Hall)

“I think what sometimes gets forgotten about in Forsyth County is that there’s some hidden level of poverty,” Freeman said. “We are such a blessed community with so much affluence and so much other things it can sometimes go under the radar screen. So what a wonderful opportunity for our community to give back, these officers to give back, to find underprivileged kids and be able to make sure that they have a good Christmas just like any other kid living in Forsyth County.”

