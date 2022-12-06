Forsyth County residents warned to watch out for porch pirates this holiday season

Homeowners are setting up security cameras to protect themselves from porch pirates Photo by (Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) ‘Tis the season for giving, but for some, it’s also the season for taking what isn’t theirs. That’s why the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is reminding residents to protect themselves from being the victims of porch pirates.

According to the home security company ADT , porch pirates are people who steal packages left on the front porch or by the front door of homes. This type of theft can happen at any time of year, but is most prevalent during the holiday season when the number of packages being delivered daily increases.

In a recent post on its Facebook page, the FCSO offered tips to followers to prevent porch pirates from hitting their homes:

Require a signature for delivery on all your packages

When possible, have packages delivered to work

When ordering from Amazon, choose delivery to an Amazon Hub Locker location

Arrange for the post office to hold your packages until you can pick them up

Ask a trusted neighbor to collect your packages and keep them at their home until you can collect them

Instead of having packages delivered to your home, consider sending them to your office or an Amazon locker Photo by (Getty Images)

FCSO Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said at this time the department is not investigating any cases of porch pirates. If packages are stolen from outside your home, report the theft to the police. Customers can also notify the retailer and ask for a replacement.