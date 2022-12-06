Heavy rain drenching Forsyth County

Forsyth County could see up to two inches of rain Photo by (Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County could see up to two inches of rain by the end of Tuesday, December 6, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Peachtree City.

Heavy rain began falling early on Monday, December 5, dumping nearly an inch throughout the day.

The hourly forecast shows rain will continue for at least the next 24 hours, with a 30 percent chance of more rain on Wednesday, December 7.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution as patchy fog is expected to form after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS has also released a hazardous weather warning as rain continues to fall throughout northern Georgia. The continued rainfall could lead to localized flooding of small streams and creeks.