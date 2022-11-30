Weather watch: Flood warning issued for Big Creek in Forsyth County

Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for Forsyth County for Wednesday, November 30 after overnight storms brought heavy rain into the area..

The NWS forecasts minor flooding for Big Creek near Highway 9 (also referred to as Atlanta Highway), which runs through Forsyth County near Cumming.

The flood warning will remain in effect until about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Minor flooding is expected to expand into the natural floodplain of Big Creek, both upstream and downstream from the gage located at Highway 9/Atlanta Highway.

Large portions of the boardwalk and sidewalk at the greenway at Big Creek are expected to be flooded as well. The section under GA 400 and McFarland Road is expected to be covered with one foot of water. Part of the sidewalk located at the Greenway under Majors Road is expected to be covered in two feet of water.

The NWS has not yet released a total rainfall amount from the storms. Some areas in Georgia might still see more rain today.