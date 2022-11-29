Potentially severe weather on the way to Forsyth County

Photo by The National Weather Service

(Forsyth County, GA) Severe weather is making its way into Georgia from the west, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Hazardous Weather alert for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms beginning tonight, November 29, in West Georgia. Gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning strikes are also expected with the storm system.

On Wednesday, November 30, that same system is expected to make its way south and east through Georgia, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms to North and Central Georgia throughout the day.

The NWS reports there is a small risk of a brief tornado in the southwestern portions of the state overnight.

Photo by The National Weather Service

In Forsyth County, the storms are expected to arrive at 11 p.m. Tuesday and end by 10 a.m. Wednesday. The area could see one to two inches of rain and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

The Wednesday afternoon forecast shows sunshine with temperatures in the low 60s.

The extended forecast shows more rain making its way into the area this weekend, but at this time the NWS reports that it does not look like it will develop into severe weather.