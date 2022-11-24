2 finalists named to replace Forsyth County manager

Photo by (Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County has announced it has two finalists in its search for a new county manager.

The Board of Commissioners (BOC) is considering two candidates who already have roles in the county:

Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney

Assistant County Manager David McKee

“The County has developed a highly competent executive team over the past few years that has displayed exceptional leadership within the organization and to the broader community,” said Commissioner and Chairman Alfred John (District 2). “It is the intent of the board to begin the search process for the next County Manager with a thorough review of that executive team to hopefully have a continuity of leadership.”

The role of the county manager is to run the day-to-day operations on behalf of the chairman and Board of Commissioners, ensuring that tax dollars are spent responsibly, and to respond to the needs of residents of Forsyth County.

Brandon Kenney Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

Kenney began working as an assistant county manager in June 2021. He currently oversees the departments of Planning and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Water and Sewer, Senior Services, Code Compliance, and Animal Services. Kenney has also served as chief information officer (CIO) since September 2016, managing information technology for Forsyth County.

David McKee Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

McKee has been an assistant county manager since April 2021 and currently oversees operations of the Engineering, Recycling & Solid Waste, Fleet Services, Public Transportation and Public Facilities departments. He is also Forsyth County’s key contact with the Georgia Department of Transportation and is the executive manager for all transportation issues in the county.

Kevin Tanner Photo by (Forsyth County Government)

The current county manager, Kevin Tanner, has served in that role since January 2021. Tanner will begin his new position as the new state commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities on Dec. 16. His appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp was announced last week.

The BOC is not expected to take any action on naming the new county manager until at least Dec. 8.