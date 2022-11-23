Traffic Watch: Detours on busy FoCo roads for Thanksgiving race

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents hitting the road early on Thanksgiving Day will want to pay attention to some road detours and lane closures in the southern part of the county.

The 12th annual Tryptophan 5K/10K and Half Marathon begins on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 a.m. at Totally Running, located at 405 Peachtree Parkway across from The Collection at Forsyth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJTUa_0jLkC0TE00
Photo by(runsignup.com)

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) warns drivers to keep an eye out for runners, especially in the areas around South Forsyth High School, SR 141 and Mathis Parkway. Ronald Reagan Pkwy will have a detour from SR 141 to Brannon Rd.

The FCSO will have lanes set up where vehicles can travel along the race route and deputies will be placed strategically to keep runners and drivers safely moving.

The race is expected to end by 11 a.m. The finish line is also located at Totally Running.

So far, at least 850 runners have registered. Click here for race information.

Funds raised from the race will help support Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization that serves families in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

"This year, the number of children experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in our community is rising at an unbelievable pace,” said Family Promise of Forsyth County Executive Director Tina Huck. “Funds raised will help us to continue to expand our programs in order to give more and more children a chance for a stable home."

Huck also said that as of a few weeks ago the number of homeless children identified in Forsyth County is significantly pacing ahead of last year's numbers, which stood at nearly 900.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

