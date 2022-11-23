Forsyth County manager leaving for state role, chairman re-elected

Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) The current Forsyth County Manager is leaving his job after being appointed by Governor Brian Kemp (R) as the new commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) for Georgia.

Kevin Tanner, who has been the Forsyth County Manager since January 2021, will begin his new role on December 16. He is taking over for Judy Fitzgerald, who is retiring.

“I am humbled to be selected by Governor Kemp to lead the 7,000 employees at DBHDD,” said Tanner. “I have a deep passion to improve our mental health system, and I look to making those that suffer and their families my number one priority.”

In a written announcement, Kemp described why Tanner was selected.

“Kevin Tanner is a capable and dedicated leader who has made significant contributions to both the state and his community over more than three decades of public service,” Kemp stated. “It is thanks to his forward thinking approach as head of the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission that Georgia is now implementing meaningful improvements in how we address mental health. The Department will be in good hands under his leadership."

Forsyth County Commissioner and Chairman Alfred John (District 2) stated, on behalf of the Board of Commissioners (BOC), that they wish Tanner much success and are appreciative of the time they were able to work together.

“Working alongside Mr. Tanner has been a pleasure the past few years and while we are sad to see him leave, we know that he will be making massive contributions to improve the state’s mental health system in his new role,” said John. “In his time with the County, Mr. Tanner has worked hard to brighten the future in many ways. ”

Alfred John re-elected as Chair

Meanwhile, at the recent Board of Commissioners meeting on November 17, John was re-elected to serve another term as Chairman by a unanimous vote with all five commissioners present.

“It’s an honor to be elected by my fellow commissioners to serve in the role as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners again in 2023,” John said. “My fellow commissioners and I, along with the tremendous staff here at the County, are dedicated to making our communities the best in Georgia. We look forward to what 2023 will bring, as well as working hand-in-hand with the amazing people and businesses of the County we all come home.”

