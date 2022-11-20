Here’s where and when to shop on Black Friday in Forsyth County

Shoppers are ready for Black Friday 2022 (Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Shoppers in Forsyth County are making their lists and checking them twice as they get ready for the Black Friday bargain bonanza.

Wondering where you can head in the early hours of Friday, November 25 to find some deals? Many stores and shopping malls have already posted Black Friday hours and ads. Check out this list of places to shop early in and near Forsyth County.

(Photo/Getty Images)

Shopping malls

THE COLLECTION AT FORSYTH - Opening times vary by store

NORTH GEORGIA PREMIUM OUTLETS - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HALCYON - Opening times vary by store

VICKERY VILLAGE - Opening times vary by store

NORTH POINT MALL - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AVALON - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(Photo/Getty Images)

Big box stores

Walmart - Opens at 5 a.m.

Target - Opens at 7 a.m.

Costco - Opens at 9 a.m.

BJ’s - Opens at 7 a.m.

Best Buy - Opens at 5 a.m.

Big Lots - Opens at 6 a.m.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers - Opens at 8 a.m.

(Photo/Getty Images)

Home improvement stores

The Home Depot - Opens at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s - Opens at 6 a.m.

Ace Hardware - Opens at 7:30 a.m.

Harbor Freight - Opens at 7 a.m.

Home stores

HomeGoods - Opens at 7 a.m.

Ashley HomeStore - Opens at 7 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond - Opens at 6 a.m.

(Photo/Getty Images)

Department and clothing stores

Kohl’s - Opens at 5 a.m.

Bealls - Opens at 8 a.m.

Belk - Opens at 7 a.m.

Burlington - Opens at 8 a.m.

T.J. Maxx - Opens at 7 a.m.

Marshalls - Opens at 7 a.m.

Old Navy - Opens at 5 a.m.

Shoe stores

DSW - Opens at 8 a.m.

Rack Room Shoes - Opens at 8 a.m.

Sporting goods stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods - Opens at 6 a.m.

Academy Sports - Opens at 5 a.m.

Beauty stores

Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m.

Ulta - Opens at 6 a.m.

(Photo/Getty Images)

Craft stores

Michaels - Opens at 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby - Opens at 8 a.m.

Jo-Ann Fabrics - Opens at 6 a.m.

Grocery stores

Publix - Opens at 7 a.m.

Kroger - Opens at 6 a.m.

Sprouts - Opens at 7 a.m.

Aldi - Opens at 9 a.m.

Convenience stores and pharmacy

CVS - Opens at 8 a.m.

Walgreens - Opens at 8 a.m.

Pet Stores

PetCo - Opens at 8 a.m.

PetSmart - Opens at 7 a.m.

Hollywood Feed - Opens at 9 a.m.

(Photo/Getty Images)

Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. However, many are offering Black Friday deals on their websites beginning at midnight. Check each store’s website for its Black Friday ad and details about their online deals.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com