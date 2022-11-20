Here’s where and when to shop on Black Friday in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Shoppers in Forsyth County are making their lists and checking them twice as they get ready for the Black Friday bargain bonanza.
Wondering where you can head in the early hours of Friday, November 25 to find some deals? Many stores and shopping malls have already posted Black Friday hours and ads. Check out this list of places to shop early in and near Forsyth County.
Shopping malls
THE COLLECTION AT FORSYTH - Opening times vary by store
NORTH GEORGIA PREMIUM OUTLETS - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HALCYON - Opening times vary by store
VICKERY VILLAGE - Opening times vary by store
NORTH POINT MALL - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
AVALON - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Big box stores
Walmart - Opens at 5 a.m.
Target - Opens at 7 a.m.
Costco - Opens at 9 a.m.
BJ’s - Opens at 7 a.m.
Best Buy - Opens at 5 a.m.
Big Lots - Opens at 6 a.m.
Barnes & Noble Booksellers - Opens at 8 a.m.
Home improvement stores
The Home Depot - Opens at 6 a.m.
Lowe’s - Opens at 6 a.m.
Ace Hardware - Opens at 7:30 a.m.
Harbor Freight - Opens at 7 a.m.
Home stores
HomeGoods - Opens at 7 a.m.
Ashley HomeStore - Opens at 7 a.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond - Opens at 6 a.m.
Department and clothing stores
Kohl’s - Opens at 5 a.m.
Bealls - Opens at 8 a.m.
Belk - Opens at 7 a.m.
Burlington - Opens at 8 a.m.
T.J. Maxx - Opens at 7 a.m.
Marshalls - Opens at 7 a.m.
Old Navy - Opens at 5 a.m.
Shoe stores
DSW - Opens at 8 a.m.
Rack Room Shoes - Opens at 8 a.m.
Sporting goods stores
Dick’s Sporting Goods - Opens at 6 a.m.
Academy Sports - Opens at 5 a.m.
Beauty stores
Bath & Body Works - Opens at 6 a.m.
Ulta - Opens at 6 a.m.
Craft stores
Michaels - Opens at 7 a.m.
Hobby Lobby - Opens at 8 a.m.
Jo-Ann Fabrics - Opens at 6 a.m.
Grocery stores
Publix - Opens at 7 a.m.
Kroger - Opens at 6 a.m.
Sprouts - Opens at 7 a.m.
Aldi - Opens at 9 a.m.
Convenience stores and pharmacy
CVS - Opens at 8 a.m.
Walgreens - Opens at 8 a.m.
Pet Stores
PetCo - Opens at 8 a.m.
PetSmart - Opens at 7 a.m.
Hollywood Feed - Opens at 9 a.m.
Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. However, many are offering Black Friday deals on their websites beginning at midnight. Check each store’s website for its Black Friday ad and details about their online deals.
