Elderly man killed in crash after making delivery in Forsyth County

(Image/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a crash that killed a 76-year-old pedestrian.

The incident happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 at 6985 Matt Highway. According to Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the FCSO and Fire Department were dispatched to the scene when a call came in about a person struck by a vehicle.

The victim, 76-year-old Salvador Ramirez, is from Auburn. Miller said Ramirez and his son had just made a delivery at the address, when Ramirerz stepped into the roadway while holding a small battery-powered work light to help guide the box truck they were using out of the location. Ramirez was struck by a 2001 Ford Ranger traveling east on Matt Highway while he was in the road. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Ranger, who was not identified in the release sent by the FCSO, was still at the scene when first responders arrived.

It was already dark out at the time of the accident, and Miller said that the victim was dressed in dark clothing and could not be seen easily by oncoming drivers.

The case remains under investigation, however, Miller reported that no charges are expected to be filed.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com