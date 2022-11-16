How to help the FoCo Fire Department spread holiday joy - and toys - to children in need

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaLSM_0jCmiqUY00
The Fire Department requests new, unwrapped toys for 20th Annual Aerial's House Toy Collection(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s the season of giving thanks as well as helping others, and the Forsyth County Fire Department (FCFD) is hoping residents are able to help them spread some holiday cheer to children in need.

The annual Aerial’s House Toy Collection, sponsored by the FCFD, is currently underway. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the toy drive. It was established in 2002 by Fire Chief Danny Bowman (ret.) in response to learning of the number of children in the community who did not receive gifts each year because their family could not afford them.

Aerial’s House got its name from the aerial ladder truck, which is a piece of equipment used by the Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eX98l_0jCmiqUY00
(Image/Forsyth County Government)

“The Fire Department is honored to continue a wonderful initiative that brings joy to children and families during such a special time of the year,” said Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers in a public announcement. “We appreciate the community’s support for this program.”

The FCFD requests the following donations:

  • New, unwrapped toys
  • Store gift cards
  • New or gently used coats for children and adults (The FCFD asks that used coats be washed before donating)

Donations can be dropped off through December 9 at any Forsyth County fire station or the Fire Department Headquarters (3520 Settingdown Road).

During the month of December, donations for Aerial’s House can also be dropped off underneath the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Forsyth County Administration Building (110 East Main Street).

