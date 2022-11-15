Forsyth County mom indicted for crash that killed her young daughter

(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County Grand Jury has indicted a woman for the head-on collision that killed her six-year-old daughter.

The fatal crash happened on July 28 in Forsyth County.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that 33-year-old Stacie Reid was driving with her daughter in a gray Toyota Camry heading north on Crystal Cove Trail when she entered the southbound lane and went off the side of the road. She reportedly tried to drive back onto the road, heading northbound in the southbound lane, when she struck a red Chevrolet Impala. That car was driven by 19-year-old Hunter Carter.

Investigators say Reid was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

On Monday, November 14, the Grand Jury in the Forsyth Superior Court indicted Reid on nine charges:

Homicide by vehicle in the first degree (three counts)

Serious injury by vehicle (three counts)

Driving under the influence (two counts)

Reckless driving (one count)

Reid was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was injured and taken to the hospital in serious condition. Reid’s daughter, who police say was properly buckled in her booster seat, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries. Carter, the driver of the other car, was taken to the hospital at the time in stable condition.

Reid was taken into custody on August 31 and has remained in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com