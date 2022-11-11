Cumming, GA

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QT3IS_0j7htLXp00
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.

The competition kicks off on Friday, November 18 for BBQ teams. It is open to the public on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Spectators can watch the finest teams in BBQ compete, but there’s fun to be had for all including kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors and even a Kids 'Que competition. Admission and parking are free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tdZZh_0j7htLXp00
(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page)

The contest is sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) and follows its rules for competition. Each Pro team will turn in chicken, pork ribs, pork and brisket, and will be judged on appearance, taste and tenderness. Each Backyard, or amateur, team will be judged on their chicken, pork ribs and pork.

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic is partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia for the event by donating proceeds from its sales and encouraging the public to bring canned food items to drop off. The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia is a Feeding America organization that serves 14 counties in the region.

“We knew we wanted to give back to a Non-profit that shared the same vision as our Foundation,” said Ellen. “The Jarvis Foundation exists to be a beacon to those in need and will raise awareness to those who have been affected by these hardships in our surrounding communities. With us living near Athens, GA, not only do we get to help those that live in Forsyth County, but the proceeds raised from our contest will extend beyond the county and also be able to help other families in the Northeast Georgia area making it a larger impact for Georgia as a whole.”

About the owners of the Atlanta BBQ Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQLZM_0j7htLXp00
The Jarvis family owns The Atlanta BBQ Store and hosting The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic at the Cumming Fairgrounds(Photo/Ellen Jarvis)

Brian and Ellen Jarvis own the Atlanta BBQ Store and created a foundation last year called The Jarvis Foundation to help those in need in their community. The couple lives with their three children near Athens, however, Ellen is a graduate of Forsyth Central High School.

“Forsyth County is my old stomping grounds,” said Ellen. “It's so great to be able to put on an event that holds such special memories for me growing up! We are so grateful for the Cumming Fairgrounds to allow us to hold such a large event. With the help of the community, we plan to continue to grow the Atlanta BBQ Store Classic in years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXJuK_0j7htLXp00
11-year-old Cole Jarvis won the American Royal Kids Que in the 11-15 age group(Photo/Ellen Jarvis)

As owners of a BBQ business, the Jarvis family was asked last year to take over an existing BBQ competition, thus the Atlanta BBQ Store Classic was born. They said it’s a dream they’ve had for a while and are happy to give back to the community through a shared passion.

Brian is no stranger to the world of competition BBQ, having competed and placed numerous times. The Jarvis sons, Cole and Micah, also compete and earned ribbons and titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlPTd_0j7htLXp00
8-year-old Micah placed third in his age group (6-10)(Photo/Ellen Jarvis)

“Competition BBQ started out as a hobby for Ellen and I,” Brian said. “In fact, our first competition was right here at the Cumming Fairgrounds: the 'Cue in Cumming. We pulled up with pop-up tents and a pull-behind smoker. We entered as Cole's Que (our team was named after our first son). Not having a clue about the BBQ world, we pulled out 11th out of 83 teams. From then on, we have loved the world of competition BBQ.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXmnY_0j7htLXp00
The Jarvis family with their sponsors(Photo/Ellen Jarvis)

Ellen added, “If you've never experienced a BBQ contest, this is the one for you!”

Click here for the Atlanta BBQ Store Classic schedule of events.

