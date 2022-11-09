Wind and hazardous weather advisories issued in Forsyth County ahead of TS Nicole

(Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory for North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County, as Tropical Storm Nicole is on the cusp of becoming a hurricane and making its way north.

The Wind Advisory was issued on Wednesday, November 9. It will be in effect from 1 a.m. on Thursday, November 10 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

The NWS reports residents can expect to see winds blowing from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds at that force can blow around unsecured objects outdoors, as well as knock down tree limbs.

Commuters are encouraged to use extra caution while driving in windy conditions, especially while driving a high profile vehicle.

The latest reports from the National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Nicole will strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall in Florida late on Wednesday, November 9.

The remnants of the storm will likely move north or northeast across Georgia late Thursday into Friday. The NWS reports there is potential for tropical storm force wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes, especially across the middle and east central regions of Georgia.

The NWS out of Peachtree City posted on its Facebook on Wednesday a look at expected rainfall throughout the state. It shows Forsyth County and the northern parts of Georgia could see about two inches of rain.

Residents are encouraged to check back with NWS for the latest updates.

