Traffic Watch: GDOT postpones planned lane closures on GA 400 in Forsyth County

Traffic shift on State Route 400 delayed until after holiday season (Image/Georgia Department of Transportation)

(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers expecting lane closures and traffic shifts on GA State Route 400 this weekend will get a reprieve for several weeks. That’s because the plan to begin work to shift traffic in Fulton and Forsyth Counties this Friday, November 11, is now delayed until after the holiday season.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) made the announcement on Monday, November 7.

The approved construction project is to add northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes on GA 400 south to the Windward Parkway (exit 11) ramps and on the northbound side to the McFarland Parkway (exit 12) ramps. The project will also replace the existing McGinnis Ferry Road bridge and create a full diamond interchange at McGinnis Ferry Road.

GDOT has not given a reason for delaying the project, nor has it announced a new start date. Its construction partner on this project is contractor C.W. Matthews.

Construction preps have been going on for months to build full diamond interchange at GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road (Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move")

GDOT advises commuters to reduce speed while driving through all work zones and to always be on alert for workers on the highway. Drivers can also check on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

