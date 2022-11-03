Cumming, GA

Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown Cumming

Michelle Hall

New "no left turn" sign has been posted at the intersection of West Courthouse Square and West Maple Street in downtown Cumming(Photo/City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) Driving through downtown Cumming is taking on a new direction.

A new “No Left Turn” sign has been installed at the intersection of West Maple Street and West Courthouse Square, on the traffic light next to the Goodson Drug Company on the square.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) approved the new sign after being in discussions with Mayor Troy Brumbalow about the troublesome intersection for more than a year. Brumbalow said GDOT would not allow for a left turn signal at the traffic light because there is not enough room for a turn lane, which left drivers waiting for the opening in traffic to turn left on green.

“There is so much traffic coming north on Castleberry Road that being able to make a left was almost impossible, which caused huge traffic backups, particularly during peak traffic hours in the mornings and afternoons,” said Brumbalow. “Anyone who has been behind a car attempting to turn left here during rush hour can attest to how frustrating this was. It would often take several light cycles for one car to be able to turn left, and often people would do risky things such as turn left on yellow or very close to oncoming traffic, creating very dangerous situations.”

Map of Cumming Square showing intersection where the "No left turn" sign has been posted(Image/City of Cumming)

Instead of making a left turn from West Courthouse Square onto West Maple Street, drivers will need to continue straight through the traffic signal and then turn left onto Bank Avenue. Another option is to drive farther down and make a left at Cumming Industrial Park Drive, which is located adjacent to the Cumming Fairgrounds Parking Lot #3. It’s an alternative that was recently altered to allow commuters to access Hwy 20 and Veterans Memorial Blvd from Castleberry Road.

“The City of Cumming has recently extended Buford Dam Road all the way to Castleberry Road via Industrial Park Drive, just a little bit south of this intersection next to the Fairgrounds’ Parking Lot #3, to create somewhat of a bypass around the downtown square,” Brumbalow said. “I would recommend people take advantage of this new thoroughfare.”

The traffic signal is located next to Goodson Drug Company(Photo/City of Cumming)

As the sign has already been installed, drivers are being encouraged to remember to drive straight through that intersection when traveling through Cumming Square.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

