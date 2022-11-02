Nearly 50K Forsyth County residents have already voted, 2M across Georgia

Advance voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4 (Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) With the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election now less than a week away, Forsyth County is making a final push to get voters to the polls early.

The Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections tells NewsBreak that as of the end of voting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 49,074 residents have voted early in person.

So far, the elections office has processed 4,207 absentee ballots. According to the Forsyth County Government website, absentee ballots will be accepted until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and will be counted with ballots cast in person.

Record-setting numbers are being seen across the state, as the Secretary of State’s office reports Georgia is on track to hit two million early votes on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That number includes in person and absentee ballots.

(Photo/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Advance Voting in Forsyth County

Advance voting runs through this Friday, Nov. 4. In Forsyth County, voters may go to any of the open polling places:

Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road)

Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road)

Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road)

Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Drive)

The following graphic shows the locations and times for Advance Voting in Forsyth County:

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Before heading to the polls, voters can check a digital map for the current wait times at each Forsyth County Advance Voting location. The map is updated by the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Department along with Geographic Information Systems.

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

The digital map is color-coded to indicate the expected wait time at each location:

Green icon = less than 30 minutes

Yellow icon = 30 minutes to one hour

Red icon = longer than one hour

Grey icon = polling location is closed

Forsyth County has put together a Voter Information Guide for voters to read through ahead of going to the polls.

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Election Day voting

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone who did not vote early must report to their assigned polling place to vote on Election Day.

Voters can click here to check their registration status and assigned polling place.

