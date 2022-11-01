Traffic Watch: Lane closures, traffic shift coming soon on GA 400 in Forsyth County

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QGTZ_0iuUdWO000
Construction of new full diamond interchange on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move")

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will close lanes on the northbound side of SR 400 to shift the traffic alignment between Windward Parkway (exit 11) and McFarland Road (exit 12A). Once construction is completed on the northbound side, crews will begin the work on the southbound lanes. GDOT says the traffic shifts will remain for the duration of the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2e4E_0iuUdWO000
Lane closures begin Friday, Nov. 11 on GA 400 between Windward Pkwy and McFarland Rd(Image/Georgia Department of Transportation)

Construction work is planned to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and GDOT expects the lane shifts to be in place by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Temporary striping and road markers will also be visible. GDOT notes the timing of the construction phase is weather-permitting.

When completed, the project will add auxiliary lanes on GA SR 400 to the existing McGinnis Ferry Bridge. The lanes will run on the southbound side to the Windward Parkway ramps, and on the northbound side to the McFarland Parkway ramps. Ultimately, the existing McGinnis Ferry Bridge will be replaced with the new full diamond interchange.

GDOT advises commuters to reduce speed while driving through work zones and be on alert for workers on the highway. Drivers can also check on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

