Boil Water Advisory lifted for Forsyth County neighborhood

Update: The Boil Water Advisory was lifted on Friday, Oct. 28

(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27.

According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page , water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.

Residents on the following streets are affected by the Boil Water Advisory:

Echos Cv

Hemlock Cir

Hidden Valley Ln

Meridian Pass

Mirror Lake Dr

Stafford Pl

Whisper Ct

Whisper Point Blvd

4910 Dahlonega Hwy

4860 Dahlonega Hwy

4870 Dahlonega Hwy

Water and Sewer crews are on the scene working to restore water service. Forsyth County officials say the boil water advisory is in effect until the Department of Water & Sewer cancels it.

During a Boil Water Advisory, customers should boil water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. After bringing water to a full boil, continue to boil it for one full minute before using.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states you may wash your hands, do laundry and water houseplants as normal during a Boil Water Advisory. For more specifics, refer to the CDC’s boil water advisory page.

To get more updates on the Boil Water Advisory, check the Forsyth County Government website or Facebook page . County officials will update when the advisory has been lifted.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com