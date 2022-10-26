Fireworks signal the end of Diwali in Forsyth County

Fireworks light the sky in the United Kingdom to celebrate Diwali (Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) The sounds of fireworks rang out in Forsyth County neighborhoods on the night of Monday, Oct. 24 as thousands of residents celebrated Diwali , the Indian holiday known as the “festival of lights”

“Diwali in Forsyth County is celebrated by Indians traditionally the same way as they celebrate back home in India,” said Richa Aggarwal, a longtime Forsyth County resident and administrator of the Indians in Cumming Facebook page. “People dress in traditional clothes, make rangolis, decorate their homes with lights, meet and greet with their family and friends, exchange gifts and have parties, does Goddess Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) puja, go to temples and light sparkles and fireworks.”

Candles are lit during a Diwali celebration in London (Photo/Getty Images)

Diwali is said to celebrate joy, prosperity, happiness and the triumph of good over evil. According to the Times of India , Diwali lasts five days but comes to a celebratory end with the festival on the darkest night of the year during the Hindu month of Kartik , which in 2022 runs from Oct. 10 through Nov. 8.

With Forsyth County being home to 45,000 South Asians, mostly from India, many throughout the area are getting to experience these traditions for the first time.

Giving sweets to loved ones is a custom during Diwali (Photo/Getty Images)

“Diwali every year is gaining momentum as the South Asian population is growing,” said Aggarwal. “There is now more awareness of this festival with Forsyth County residents. Diwali is celebrated at various locations like Hindu temples, Forsyth County Public Library, etc."

Forsyth County Schools is hosting a Diwali celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the FoCAL Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. to the first 1,800 people. The event will feature four types of regional dance among other celebrations.

Aggarwal said there are numerous resources online available to anyone in Forsyth County interested in learning more about Diwali. She is content being able to share the joyous event with her loved ones in the area.

Richa Aggarwal celebrated Diwali with family and friends in Forsyth County (Photo/Richa Aggarwal)

“Celebrating any traditional festival including Diwali with family and friends brings joy, togetherness and also creates a bond with each other,” said Aggarwal. “Festivals like these give opportunities to pass one's traditions to the next generation. It reminds us that no matter how difficult things might seem, the support and blessings of loved ones are always there.”

Noise violation?

On its Facebook page, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted a message wishing the community a Happy Diwali and reminded citizens that fireworks are allowed to be used until 11:59 p.m. Some comments questioned that time, stating the County ordinance has 11:00 p.m. as the cut-off time for fireworks on weeknights. Georgia law lists 11:59 p.m. as the official end time for fireworks. According to the Georgia government website , “effective July 1, 2018 gives local authorities the option to restrict the use of fireworks at certain times, provided the restriction is part of a general noise ordinance that does not apply solely to fireworks.”

According to Jennifer Johns with the Forsyth County Department of Communications, the County has a Nighttime section in its noise ordinance (Subsection 9 (a)) that states:

“Notwithstanding any provision in this article to the contrary, no person shall permit, operate, or cause any source of sound to create a sound level in a residential zone or within any residential building during the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. in excess of 60 dB(A) or ten dB(A) above ambient levels (whichever is more), when measured at or outside the property boundary.”

Johns also noted that the ordinance has exemptions, including religious observations (Section 9 (e)(6)) “...religious and political gatherings and other activities protected by the first amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Since Diwali is a religious celebration, it is exempt from the 11 p.m. noise cutoff time and is permitted to follow the Georgia fireworks law ending at 11:59 p.m.

