Forsyth County Sheriff needs help to win money for its K9 Unit

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9sxQ_0ikkLqgw00
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help from the public not to solve a crime, but to win a prize.

The FCSO is nominated in the Aftermath Cares K9 Grant contest to win a share of a $15,000 grant. Five winners will be chosen by popular vote.There are three ways to vote:

  1. Online: Visit the Aftermath K9 Grant voting website, click on Georgia on the map, scroll down to find the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and click vote
  2. Aftermath Cares on Facebook: Comment on their daily post stating “Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Georgia”
  3. Aftermath Cares on Instagram: Follow @aftermathK9Grant and comment on their daily post stating “Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Georgia”

Voting began on Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Monday, Oct. 31. The community can vote once per day on the website, however, each comment on Facebook and Instagram will earn the FCSO extra votes.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Last year, the FCSO won $500 in the Aftermath K9 Grant contest. That money was used for equipment and training in the K9 Unit. The FCSO hopes to win more money this year as it is looking to add a new dog to the K9 Unit.

Aftermath is a company that specializes in cleaning up trauma scenes and biohazard removal. This is the 6th Annual Aftermath Cares K9 Grant. The annual contest is open to law enforcement agencies across the country. Their communities are encouraged to vote by word-of-mouth or social media.

