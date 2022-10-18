Advance Voting off to a strong start in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lna7Y_0ie2LsTn00
Advance voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 4(Photo/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

(Forsyth County, GA) The first day of Advance Voting in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 17 brought more than 131,000 people to polls throughout the state, with more than 1,400 voting early in Forsyth County.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported the statewide number of 131,000 voters was 85 percent higher than the number of citizens who voted in person on the first day of early voting for the 2018 midterm elections. The 131,000 falls just short of the 136,739 voters who cast ballots on the first day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Advance Voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 4. For this first week, residents in Forsyth County can only vote at the Voter Registrations and Elections Office. Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 22, three other locations will open for voting in addition to the Elections Office:

  • Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road)
  • Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road)
  • Midway Park Community Building (5100 Post Road)
  • Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office (1201 Sawnee Dr.)

The following graphic shows the locations and times for Advance Voting in Forsyth County:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exRRu_0ie2LsTn00
(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Waiting times

Before heading to the polls, voters can check a digital map for the current wait times at each Forsyth County Advance Voting location. The map is updated by the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Department along with Geographic Information Systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUWiL_0ie2LsTn00
(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

The digital map is color-coded to indicate the expected wait time at each location:

  • Green icon = less than 30 minutes
  • Yellow icon = 30 minutes to one hour
  • Red icon = longer than one hour
  • Grey icon = polling location is closed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3Abg_0ie2LsTn00
(Photo/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Election Guide

Forsyth County voters are encouraged to read through the Voter Information Guide ahead of going to the polls. The digital packet was put together by the Voter Registrations and Elections Department and contains everything voters need to know for this election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AleXk_0ie2LsTn00
(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Election Day voting

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone who did not vote early must report to their assigned polling place to vote on Election Day.

Voters can click here to check their registration status and assigned polling place.

Read Nov. 8 Election: Everything you need to know before voting in Forsyth County

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

