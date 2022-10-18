Freeze Warning: How prepared are you for an early fall freeze?

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County woke up to a chilly temperature of 36 degrees Fahrenheit (F) on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Temperatures are expected to drop even lower overnight, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Freeze Warning.
The NWS is warning that temperatures are expected to drastically drop throughout a large portion of North Georgia, including Forsyth County. Residents should be prepared to wake up on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to a temperature of 32 degrees F or lower. Frost is a possibility Wednesday night into the morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Protecting plants and crops
When the air temperature drops to 32 degrees F or lower, crops, plants and other vegetation can be badly damaged or killed.
The NWS is encouraging farmers and homeowners to take precautions now to protect tender plants from the cold. Below are tips found on almanac.com:
- If possible, bring plants inside
- Cover vegetable plants with row covers (sold at garden stores), bed sheets, drop cloths, or medium-weight fabric
- Do not use plastic to cover plants
- Loosely drape the cover to allow air to circulate
- Keep cover off plants by propping with bricks or sticks
- Water plants before covering
- Cover vegetation in early evening while sun is still out
- Remove cover mid-morning to allow sun to warm up the plants
Protecting plumbing
Outdoor plumbing can also be damaged, or even burst, when temperatures drop to the freezing mark. The NWS offers these some steps to take to prevent damage to pipes:
- Wrap, drain, or allow outdoor pipes to drip slowly.
- In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained
- Cover above-ground pipes
Protecting pets
Pets should also be brought indoors when the temperature drops. Cold weather can be deadly to animals. Like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite and hypothermia. The Humane Society offers safety tips for animals in the cold, as well as tips for anyone concerned about another animal’s safety.
If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com
Comments / 1