Freeze Warning: How prepared are you for an early fall freeze?

Protect flowers, plants, and vegetation for the next few nights while the freeze warning is in effect (Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County woke up to a chilly temperature of 36 degrees Fahrenheit (F) on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Temperatures are expected to drop even lower overnight, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Freeze Warning.

The NWS is warning that temperatures are expected to drastically drop throughout a large portion of North Georgia, including Forsyth County. Residents should be prepared to wake up on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to a temperature of 32 degrees F or lower. Frost is a possibility Wednesday night into the morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 20.

Protecting plants and crops

When the air temperature drops to 32 degrees F or lower, crops, plants and other vegetation can be badly damaged or killed.

Forsyth County could see frost on the ground on Thursday morning (Photo/Getty Images)

The NWS is encouraging farmers and homeowners to take precautions now to protect tender plants from the cold. Below are tips found on almanac.com :

If possible, bring plants inside

Cover vegetable plants with row covers (sold at garden stores), bed sheets, drop cloths, or medium-weight fabric

Do not use plastic to cover plants

Loosely drape the cover to allow air to circulate

Keep cover off plants by propping with bricks or sticks

Water plants before covering

Cover vegetation in early evening while sun is still out

Remove cover mid-morning to allow sun to warm up the plants

Protecting plumbing

Outdoor plumbing can also be damaged, or even burst, when temperatures drop to the freezing mark. The NWS offers these some steps to take to prevent damage to pipes:

Wrap, drain, or allow outdoor pipes to drip slowly.

In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained

Cover above-ground pipes

Protecting pets

Never leave pets outside when the temperature drops. The cold can be deadly. (Photo/Humane Society)

Pets should also be brought indoors when the temperature drops. Cold weather can be deadly to animals. Like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite and hypothermia. The Humane Society offers safety tips for animals in the cold, as well as tips for anyone concerned about another animal’s safety.