Nov. 8 Election: Everything to know before you vote in Forsyth County

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

(Forsyth County, GA) As the calendar moves closer to the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election , races in Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia are in the national spotlight.

One of the most contentious battles in the country is the Senate race between incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and opponent Herschel Walker (R) . That race, along with the rematch for Governor between incumbent Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) , is on the ballot for Forsyth County voters. There are a number of county and state offices also on the ballot that voters have been paying close attention to, including the Board of Education and Board of Commissioners in Forsyth County.

To help residents prepare for the election, the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations & Elections has released a Voter Information Guide to walk citizens through everything they need to know ahead of election day.

Voter registration status

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election was on Tuesday, October 11. Residents in Forsyth County who did not register to vote by that deadline will not be able to participate in the upcoming election.

Unsure of your voter status? Check on the Georgia Secretary of State website to find out whether you are a registered voter in Forsyth County.

Sample ballot

The Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations & Elections has released the sample ballot for the upcoming election. It contains all of the local, state, and national offices, as well as proposed constitutional amendments and state referendums.

Candidate information

The Secretary of State’s office has posted on its website each of the qualifying candidates running in the Nov. 8 election. There are pull-down tabs to make selections to see the candidates. Select the choices for the election year, election, office type, party and county. To see all of the candidates for Forsyth County, simply leave the party and office type categories blank.

The Forsyth County Democrats has information about its candidates on the group’s website .

The Forsyth County GOP has election information on its website as well, but does not feature information on each candidate.

Where and when to vote

Each lawful resident of Forsyth County is assigned a polling place based on their home address. Click here for a list of polling places and precincts. Click here to see the map of the precincts and polling places throughout Forsyth County.

Advance voting in Forsyth County begins October 17 and ends November 4. There are limitations on where and when to vote early. See the below grid for details:

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

There is no voting option available on the Monday prior to any election. On Election Day, Nov. 8, voters must go to their assigned polling place to vote between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Voters can check on assigned locations by viewing their registration information .

Information about absentee voting can be found here .

Precinct maps

There have been changes to the voter precinct maps , however the changes do not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023. That means the lawmakers voted for in November might not be the same that represent the area beginning next year.

Here are the links to the current maps:

Here are the links to the new maps beginning Jan. 1, 2023:

Election results are expected to be posted on Wednesday, Nov. 9.