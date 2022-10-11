‘It made everybody smile’ - FoCo 911 team donates supplies to help Florida dispatchers after Hurricane Ian

Collier County, FL 911 operators happily accepted donations collected in Forsyth County (Photo/Forsyth County Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which destroyed parts of the Southwest Florida coast, 911 operators in Forsyth County followed their instincts to serve and help those in need.

“We knew that the 911 operators and communicators in Southwest Florida would be getting inundated with 911 calls so they wanted to do something to help other 911 operators,” said Forsyth County Director of Emergency Management Chris Grimes. “We look at 911 as a big family - whether it’s Georgia, Florida or California - it doesn’t matter where you are.”

Forsyth County 911 dispatchers collected supplies to send to their counterparts in Collier County, FL (Photo/Forsyth County Facebook page)

The Forsyth County team decided to take up a collection of supplies for emergency operators in Collier County, Florida, located just south of Lee County where Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 as a Category 4 storm. Grimes, who already knew the Collier County Emergency Management Director, knew 911 operators were still being inundated with calls in the aftermath of the storm.

911 dispatchers in Collier County, FL bagging snacks and supplies collected in Forsyth County (Photo/Forsyth County Facebook page)

“We thought ‘What do they need there at their center? They're working long hours taking calls for other counties’,” Grimes said. “So we were able to get some supplies together to use at the center to give them a reprieve and let them know people were thinking about them.”

Those supplies included snacks, candy, coffee, energy drinks and even hair bands. They were donated by Forsyth County 911 operators and members of the current class of Leadership Forsyth. Grimes delivered the donations himself to the Collier County Emergency Management office on Tuesday, October 4.

Forsyth County Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes passed out snacks and supplies to the busy 911 operators in Collier County, FL (Photo/Forsyth County Facebook page)

“They were busy, it's not like we could spend a lot of time down there,” said Grimes, who made the round trip in about 24 hours. “I got to spend time walking around handing stuff to their team. It was nice. It made everybody smile.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com