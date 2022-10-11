Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0byIt6_0iTg5cYM00
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move")

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.

A new episode of On the Move was posted on the County’s website on October 10. On the Move is a video series produced and released by the County to keep residents informed about current road projects.

This episode focuses on the work being done to widen SR 369 and construct the cloverleaf bridge over GA 400. Director of Capital Projects John Jefferson was interviewed, along with Sue AnneDecker of the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAbHf_0iTg5cYM00
New overpass bridge still being constructed at GA 400/SR 369 interchange(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move")

In the video, Jefferson said the contractor is almost finished with construction of the access ramps on the southwest and northeast quadrants.

“Once traffic is shifted onto those ramps they’ll be able to move 369 up onto the bridge and that will allow the contractor to finish widening the bridge to the full width of the project and then eventually get all four lanes of 369 up on the bridge,” said Jefferson.

Weather permitting, Jefferson said asphalt should be laid down soon and the SR 369 lanes could move onto the new bridge by the end of this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0Ivy_0iTg5cYM00
Lane closures continue during the construction project at GA 400/SR 369(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move")

Jefferson said he understands the construction period, which currently involves lane closures, is a frustrating time for commuters.

“I know it’s an aggravation, it's an inconvenience but it’s necessary for the contractor to be able to build the additional lanes to get the traffic shifted over so folks can get onto the ramps and off of 400,” said Jefferson.

As for GDOT, Decker said Forsyth County has been an outstanding partner in getting road projects completed fairly quickly, mostly because of the financial contribution the County is able to make.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcGsL_0iTg5cYM00
Filming was done on the new bridge overpass for the newest episode of "On the Move"(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move")

“Forsyth County is one of our larger contributors financially when it comes to construction projects which is why you see so many going on in the county,” Decker said. “Right now we have $3.2 billion worth of active pre construction projects. That does not include maintenance resurfacing, it does not include what’s under active construction already. Forsyth County is growing extremely fast and the administration in Forsyth County understands in order to handle that growth we have got to improve our roads and bridges so we are more than happy to partner with them in transportation.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

