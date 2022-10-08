Cumming, GA

Visit haunted historic sites in Cumming with these tours

(Forsyth County, GA) Residents in Forsyth County will have the opportunity to get their spook on this Halloween season at two landmarks long thought to be living with active members of the dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeXKc_0iROFthg00
(Photo/Historical Marker Database website)

Haunted History Tour of Cumming Cemetery

The Haunted History Tour of the Cumming Cemetery will be held on the weekends of October 21-22 and October 28-29.

The Cumming Cemetery is a historic site in the downtown area, with the first grave there dating back to 1834, according to exploregeorgia.org. Many of Cumming’s founding fathers and their descendants were buried at that cemetery.

During the walking tour, certified ghost guides will tell the tales of many of those who were laid to rest there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojA0W_0iROFthg00
(Photo/Historical Marker Database website)

Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and last about one hour, with a new tour starting every 30 minutes. Organizers caution that part of the tour is spent walking on uneven ground, and advise to keep that in mind before buying tickets.

Tickets cost $15 each and money raised will benefit the Forsyth County Historical Society, Age Well Forsyth and Senior Services.

Click here for more information about the event and how to buy tickets.

Paranormal Tours at Cumming Arts Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sN7Z_0iROFthg00
(Photo/City of Cumming)

Patrons will have a chance to experience a real haunted house in downtown Cumming.

The historic Brannon-Heard House on Pilgrim Mill Road was built in 1907 and is currently the home of the Cumming Arts Center. It has long been suspected of having paranormal activity.

For the second year, the Sawnee Association of the Arts has partnered with Inner Light Paranormal - a professional company that investigates paranormal activity - to host paranormal investigation tours. During the tours, visitors will learn the history of the house and will be presented with evidence collected by Inner Light Paranormal during previous explorations at the site.

The tours will be held on Friday, October 21 and Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m and cost $40 per person. Visitors must be 18 years or older, however, 16 or 17 year olds may attend if accompanied by an adult.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

