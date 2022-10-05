Fair Food: here’s what’s on the menu at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival

(Forsyth County, GA) For some people, the biggest thrills at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival come from the food, not the rides.
“I think the funnel cakes are so good because something about the fair environment makes it so enjoyable,” said Sam Hall, a 16-year-old who has gone to the fair since he was a young child.
“The lemonade tastes perfect after getting off a ride because my mouth is so dry from screaming,” said 17-year-old Aiden Abunassar.
“Two of my boys look forward to that giant smoked turkey leg,” said Gina Doiron, of Cumming.
“My son has always loved the cotton candy at the fair,” said Dena Niksich, of Cumming.
Fairgoers can expect to find those favorite food items when the fair opens on Thursday, October 6.
Here’s a look at food attractions listed on the website:
BIANCO’S FOODS-PIZZA
- Pizza by the slice (cheese, pepperoni, supreme)
- Stuffed Spinach
- Stuffed Supreme
- Stromboli
- Soft drinks, bottled water, sweet tea
BIANCO’S FOODS- POTATO
- Baked potato
- Ribbon curly French fries
- Corn dog
- Chicken tender basket
- Soft drinks
BIANCO’S FOODS- FUNNEL CAKE
- Funnel cakes
- Elephant Ear
- Fried Oreos
- Lemonade, soft drinks
BLUEBERRY GARDENS
- Kettle corn
- Caramel corn
- Flavored corn
- Deep fried Oreos
- Assorted pork rind flavors
- Lemonade: lemon, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple
SWEET TREATS & PALACE OF SWEETS
- Cotton candy
- Sno cones
- Popcorn
- Candy & caramel apples
- Apple chips
- Corn dog
- Lemonade
- Soft frozen strawberry lemonade
- Soft drinks and bottled water
KONA ICE
- Flavored shaved ice
- Hot Chocolate
- Bottled water
JOHN’S ICE CREAM
- Homemade ice cream made by Hit and Miss Engine
- Floats
- Hot fudge brownie sundae
- Hot fudge sundae
- Hot apple dumpling
RYAL’S SLUSHIE STATION
- Assorted slushie flavors
SPIVEY’S SOUTHERN GRILL (2 LOCATIONS)
- Cheesesteak
- Polish sausage
- Italian sausage
- Hamburgers
- Hot dogs
- Chicken tenders
- Corn dogs
- French fries
- Onion rings
- Lemonade and cold drinks
SPIVEY’S SOUTHERN GRILL - TURKEY LEGS
- Turkey Legs
WILLIAMSON BROS BBQ
- Pork
- Chop chicken
- Hot dogs
- Polish sausage
- Ribs
- BBQ beans
- Slaw
- Mac n Cheese
- French fries
- Tea & lemonade
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival runs October 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Castleberry Road. Click here for details about the fair.
