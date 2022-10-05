Cumming, GA

Fair Food: here’s what’s on the menu at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Michelle Hall

Food and rides ready to wow everyone heading to the Cumming Country Fair & Festival from Oct. 6-16(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) For some people, the biggest thrills at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival come from the food, not the rides.

“I think the funnel cakes are so good because something about the fair environment makes it so enjoyable,” said Sam Hall, a 16-year-old who has gone to the fair since he was a young child.

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page)

“The lemonade tastes perfect after getting off a ride because my mouth is so dry from screaming,” said 17-year-old Aiden Abunassar.

“Two of my boys look forward to that giant smoked turkey leg,” said Gina Doiron, of Cumming.

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds)

“My son has always loved the cotton candy at the fair,” said Dena Niksich, of Cumming.

Fairgoers can expect to find those favorite food items when the fair opens on Thursday, October 6.

Here’s a look at food attractions listed on the website:

BIANCO’S FOODS-PIZZA

  • Pizza by the slice (cheese, pepperoni, supreme)
  • Stuffed Spinach
  • Stuffed Supreme
  • Stromboli
  • Soft drinks, bottled water, sweet tea

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page)

BIANCO’S FOODS- POTATO

  • Baked potato
  • Ribbon curly French fries
  • Corn dog
  • Chicken tender basket
  • Soft drinks

BIANCO’S FOODS- FUNNEL CAKE

  • Funnel cakes
  • Elephant Ear
  • Fried Oreos
  • Lemonade, soft drinks

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds)

BLUEBERRY GARDENS

  • Kettle corn
  • Caramel corn
  • Flavored corn
  • Deep fried Oreos
  • Assorted pork rind flavors
  • Lemonade: lemon, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple

SWEET TREATS & PALACE OF SWEETS

  • Cotton candy
  • Sno cones
  • Popcorn
  • Candy & caramel apples
  • Apple chips
  • Corn dog
  • Lemonade
  • Soft frozen strawberry lemonade
  • Soft drinks and bottled water
(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page)

KONA ICE

  • Flavored shaved ice
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Bottled water

JOHN’S ICE CREAM

  • Homemade ice cream made by Hit and Miss Engine
  • Floats
  • Hot fudge brownie sundae
  • Hot fudge sundae
  • Hot apple dumpling
(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds)

RYAL’S SLUSHIE STATION

  • Assorted slushie flavors

SPIVEY’S SOUTHERN GRILL (2 LOCATIONS)

  • Cheesesteak
  • Polish sausage
  • Italian sausage
  • Hamburgers
  • Hot dogs
  • Chicken tenders
  • Corn dogs
  • French fries
  • Onion rings
  • Lemonade and cold drinks

SPIVEY’S SOUTHERN GRILL - TURKEY LEGS

  • Turkey Legs

WILLIAMSON BROS BBQ

  • Pork
  • Chop chicken
  • Hot dogs
  • Polish sausage
  • Ribs
  • BBQ beans
  • Slaw
  • Mac n Cheese
  • French fries
  • Tea & lemonade

(Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page)

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival runs October 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Castleberry Road. Click here for details about the fair.

Read Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival for even more information.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

