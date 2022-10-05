Fair Food: here’s what’s on the menu at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival

Food and rides ready to wow everyone heading to the Cumming Country Fair & Festival from Oct. 6-16 (Photo/Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook page)

(Forsyth County, GA) For some people, the biggest thrills at the Cumming Country Fair & Festival come from the food, not the rides.

“I think the funnel cakes are so good because something about the fair environment makes it so enjoyable,” said Sam Hall, a 16-year-old who has gone to the fair since he was a young child.

“The lemonade tastes perfect after getting off a ride because my mouth is so dry from screaming,” said 17-year-old Aiden Abunassar.

“Two of my boys look forward to that giant smoked turkey leg,” said Gina Doiron, of Cumming.

“My son has always loved the cotton candy at the fair,” said Dena Niksich, of Cumming.

Fairgoers can expect to find those favorite food items when the fair opens on Thursday, October 6.

Here’s a look at food attractions listed on the website :

BIANCO’S FOODS-PIZZA

Pizza by the slice (cheese, pepperoni, supreme)

Stuffed Spinach

Stuffed Supreme

Stromboli

Soft drinks, bottled water, sweet tea

BIANCO’S FOODS- POTATO

Baked potato

Ribbon curly French fries

Corn dog

Chicken tender basket

Soft drinks

BIANCO’S FOODS- FUNNEL CAKE

Funnel cakes

Elephant Ear

Fried Oreos

Lemonade, soft drinks

BLUEBERRY GARDENS

Kettle corn

Caramel corn

Flavored corn

Deep fried Oreos

Assorted pork rind flavors

Lemonade: lemon, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple

SWEET TREATS & PALACE OF SWEETS

Cotton candy

Sno cones

Popcorn

Candy & caramel apples

Apple chips

Corn dog

Lemonade

Soft frozen strawberry lemonade

Soft drinks and bottled water

KONA ICE

Flavored shaved ice

Hot Chocolate

Bottled water

JOHN’S ICE CREAM

Homemade ice cream made by Hit and Miss Engine

Floats

Hot fudge brownie sundae

Hot fudge sundae

Hot apple dumpling

RYAL’S SLUSHIE STATION

Assorted slushie flavors

SPIVEY’S SOUTHERN GRILL (2 LOCATIONS)

Cheesesteak

Polish sausage

Italian sausage

Hamburgers

Hot dogs

Chicken tenders

Corn dogs

French fries

Onion rings

Lemonade and cold drinks

SPIVEY’S SOUTHERN GRILL - TURKEY LEGS

Turkey Legs

WILLIAMSON BROS BBQ

Pork

Chop chicken

Hot dogs

Polish sausage

Ribs

BBQ beans

Slaw

Mac n Cheese

French fries

Tea & lemonade

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival runs October 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds on Castleberry Road. Click here for details about the fair.

Read Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival for even more information.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com