Forsyth County traffic alert: parts of McGinnis Ferry Road to close into next year

The far right lane on westbound McGinnis Ferry Road at Old Atlanta will close beginning October 3 (Photo/Google Maps)

(Forsyth County, GA) Commuters who take McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern part of Forsyth County can soon expect more traffic delays.

On Monday, October 3, Atlanta Gas Light plans to begin work to install a new gas line along McGinnis Ferry Road. In order for crews to proceed, the far right lane of westbound McGinnis Ferry Road will have intermittent closures from just east of Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County to Scales Road in Gwinnett County.

(Image/Forsyth County)

The work is expected to last through the end of the year in Forsyth County, and will continue into Gwinnett County in 2023.

The lane will be closed Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather permitting. The lane closure will also depend on which section of the project is being worked on.

According to its website, Atlanta Gas Light will notify any residents along the construction path if they will be affected by the project.

At completion, the new pipeline will connect to Atlanta Gas Light’s existing system at each end. More information about this project can be found on the Atlanta Gas Light McGinnis Ferry Improvement Project website .

McGinnis Ferry and GA 400

Meanwhile, construction continues on the McGinnis Ferry Road and GA 400 interchange project, also in the southern part of Forsyth County, between Windward Parkway and Peachtree Parkway.

(Image/Forsyth County)

Crews continue to work on widening 1.5 miles of McGinnis Ferry. They are also making improvements to the interchange by creating a full diamond interchange and constructing a new bridge. The new interchange will provide drivers a new option to enter and exit GA 400.

More information about the project, including a video of what’s being done, is available here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com