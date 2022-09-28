Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County.

The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Once crews have completed the work in the northbound lane they will move to the southbound side of SR 400 and close the right traffic lane for restriping and shoulder work. The construction hours will remain the same, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., through Friday, September 30, weather permitting.

Last week, the right traffic lane on SR 400 northbound from exit 17 (Keith Bridge Rd/SR 306) to Martin Road was closed for construction.

These lane closures are part of the partial cloverleaf construction project to move SR 369 traffic onto the new overpass bridge. Officials with Forsyth County say drivers can expect continued traffic delays as the work progresses.

The Forsyth County government is posting updates on the construction project and traffic closures on its website . They recently shared a video on Facebook of a new On the Move special report about the construction project.

The latest update has the SR 369 lanes, which run east to west, expected to move onto the new bridge by the end of this year, weather permitting.

This massive road construction project will widen SR 369 (Browns Bridge Road) for a two-to-three mile stretch from just west of SR 9 to slightly east of SR 306. When completed, the existing two lane road will have two lanes in each direction with a 20-foot raised median. A 10-foot multi-use trail will be added along the south side of the road while five-foot sidewalks will be installed on the north side of SR 369.

Click here to learn more about the new interchange and the widening of SR 369 project.

