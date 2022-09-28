Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDpWo_0iC1QG3x00
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

(Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.

She learned about it just a year ago – from an article online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShbZH_0iC1QG3x00
Lisa Crosby plays the role of Professor Warner in episode one of "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

“I only knew bits and pieces about Forsyth County's racial history,” Crosby said. “I had heard talk of a town buried under Lake Lanier, but I didn't know it was called Oscarville. I had never heard the story of Oscarville and the racial cleansing that occurred there in 1912. It made me wonder why people were still silent about this time period. Did the history just get pushed aside? Or was there a deliberate effort to bury the past under the surface of the lake?”

On being cast in “Oscarville: Below the Surface”

At the time Crosby was doing her own research on the town of Oscarville, she began taking acting lessons and having headshots made in hopes of breaking into the film industry. That’s when she came across Bob Mackey, the creator and writer of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” - the fictional television series based on the true events of what happened to the town of Oscarville and its people when it was flooded to create Lake Lanier (For a refresher, check out the history of Lake Lanier here).

“I took a chance and sent Bob Mackey an email introducing myself and letting him know I would be thrilled to have any role that might be available in the series,” Crosby said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKQhT_0iC1QG3x00
Bob Mackey on the set of "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

After an audition on Zoom, Crosby was cast as Professor Warner, a descendant of a prominent family from Forsyth County.

“Professor Warner believes that by teaching the lessons of Georgia's past, she is helping the next generation understand the racism that has plagued the state,” Crosby described. “Toward the end of the scene, however, she realizes the role that her family played in the history of Forsyth, and she leaves class devastated and in disbelief.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kf1Ml_0iC1QG3x00
Crosby with castmates Herrera Costales and R-Yomari Jackson(Photo/Lisa Crosby and Bob Mackey)

Life enhancing art

Being a Georgia history teacher has proven to be a benefit for Crosby when she started preparing for the new role.

“My familiarity with Georgia's history along with my many years in the classroom gave me the confidence I needed to play the part of Professor Warner,” she said. “I felt relaxed and at home with the role. I could identify with the challenges Dr. Warner faced as she stood before her students of various ethnic backgrounds, and discussed the hard history of Georgia and in particular, Oscarville.”

Crosby said in the nearly 20 years she has taught in this area, she has seen Forsyth County -- which remained all white for several decades after the racial cleansing of 1912 -- grow to be a diverse, multi-cultural community. She has seen an influx of Asian, Black, Hispanic and Turkish students in schools.

She also noted the community as a whole is working to come to terms with its violent and divisive past, as evidenced by the installation of a historical marker documenting the 1912 lynching of Rob Edwards, a Black man who allegedly raped and killed a white woman. The alleged incident is what prompted white residents of Forsyth County to chase all Black residents out of town.

Crosby also credits a foundation that has been established to create scholarships for the descendants of the victims of the racial cleansing in Forsyth County.

“I hope viewers of the series gain some clarity regarding Forsyth County's past racial history,” Crosby said. “The purpose of facing the unpleasant events of history is not to point the finger at anyone. Today's white population should not be framed as the oppressors any more than today's Blacks should be considered victims. The truth should serve to heal the community and bring people together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0YVs_0iC1QG3x00
Crosby credits the book Blood at the Root by Patrick Phillips for teaching her about much of Forsyth County's controversial history(Photo/Lisa Crosby and Bob Mackey)

Future plans

Crosby hopes to take her acting career to the next level by retiring from teaching and pursuing other roles in film and television. She said she has an interest in working in faith-based, family, and historical films because she can build on her experience of telling the stories of our nation’s past to her students.

“I feel that film acting is an extension of many of the skills I developed as a history teacher, namely that of being a storyteller,” said Crosby. “I always worked to make those stories interesting and relevant for my students by providing a personal connection to the past. That's what I hope to do as an actor, provide viewers with personal connections to my characters and their stories. I hope to portray characters that cause people to laugh, cry, and perhaps see a little bit of themselves.”

“Oscarville: Below the Surface” premieres on Friday, September 30. Read Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier to get details on how to watch the trailer and first episode.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oscarville# Lake Lanier# Oscarville TV show

Comments / 11

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
777 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Cumming, GA

Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City Center

(Photo/Cumming Farmers Market Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Farmers Market has set up shop at the Cumming City Center and is ready to open for business. Opening day for the fall and winter season is Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Farmers Market will be located in the Vision Parkway parking lot, which is the first parking lot to the left after turning into the City Center entrance. Shoppers can park in available spaces in that parking lot or in the parallel parking spots located along Vision Parkway.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County traffic alert: parts of McGinnis Ferry Road to close into next year

The far right lane on westbound McGinnis Ferry Road at Old Atlanta will close beginning October 3(Photo/Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) Commuters who take McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern part of Forsyth County can soon expect more traffic delays.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How safe do you feel in Forsyth County? Sheriff’s Office wants feedback on job performance

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman wants to hear from residents about how his department is performing.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Tourist spending on the rise in Forsyth County

Father and son hike to the Indian Seats at the top of Sawnee Mountain(Photo/Discover FoCo) (Forsyth County, GA) More tourists are heading to Forsyth County, according to new information released by Discover FoCo, the county’s Destination Marketing Organization. The group also reports that Forsyth County is now ranked fifth out of the 34 counties that make up the North Georgia travel region.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Reminder: Forsyth County residents need to check voter registration status

September 20 is National Voter Registration Day(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Tuesday, September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day, and Forsyth County voters are being reminded to check their voter registration status.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Expect traffic delays in north Forsyth County as crews shut down one lane of 400

(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading through northern parts of Forsyth County will need some extra patience this week as road construction is forcing one lane to close. The right traffic lane on SR 400 northbound from exit 17 (Keith Bridge Rd/SR 306) to Martin Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week, weather permitting. The lane closure began on Saturday, September 17 and is expected to last for a week, except on Sunday.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff’s summer stats show Forsyth County drivers need to slow down

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants drivers to take it slow(Image/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its Summer Safety Weekend Reports and the findings show drivers are traveling too fast, too frequently. Drinking and driving was another frequent violation this summer.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier

(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.

Read full story
19 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County expands its social media presence to engage residents

(Image/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Parks & Recreation has a new social media account. The department has just launched an Instagram profile.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County still in high need of poll workers for November election

(Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8, 2022 General Election and Special Election less than two months away, the push is on in Forsyth County to recruit poll workers. The Voter Registrations & Elections Office has scheduled several orientation sessions for Forsyth County residents interested in learning more about what a poll worker does.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Star of Oscarville show says series brings awareness to racism, Black history and flooded town in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) How did an actress from South Carolina come to star in a television series based on the Black town submerged in Lake Lanier? It began with a Facebook post.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New COVID-19 booster now offered in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents can receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster at the Department of Public Health, as shipments of the vaccine have been arriving in Georgia this week.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch

Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

New details on how to get tickets to see Stacey Abrams at Forsyth County campaign stop

(Forsyth County, GA) More details have been released about Stacey Abrams’ (D) upcoming campaign stop in Forsyth County. Stacey Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, September 18 at the FoCAL Center(Photo/Stacey Abram's Facebook page)

Read full story
12 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Tracking down clues throughout Forsyth County could score free tickets to a haunting attraction

(Photo/Four Scyths Haunted Attraction on Facebook) (Forsyth County, GA) Clues are being planted around Forsyth County this month, and the race is on to find them. But contestants are not tracking down typical scavenger hunt items like a blue pen or empty paper towel tube; they are on the hunt for envelopes containing free tickets to the upcoming House of Four Scyths Haunted Attraction.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s how to score free coffee for a year from the new Dunkin’ in north Forsyth County

The new Dunkin' will open Friday, September 2 at 5290 Matt Hwy(Photo/Dunkin') (Forsyth County, GA) Dunkin has a big prize in store for the first 200 guests who walk through the doors of its 200th location in metro Atlanta - free coffee for a year.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

While free lunch for all Forsyth County students is over, some may still qualify

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Schools is hoping to clear up some confusion regarding school lunches. Frequent posts on social media may be leading some residents to believe free lunch is no longer available to those in need. In fact, the national Free and Reduced Lunch program was never eliminated. What has changed this year is the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has ended the nationwide program that provided free lunch to all students across the country for the past two school years.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy