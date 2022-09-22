How safe do you feel in Forsyth County? Sheriff’s Office wants feedback on job performance

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman wants to hear from residents about how his department is performing.

The Sheriff’s Office is now conducting its Bi-Annual survey to gather feedback from citizens regarding their opinion of the agency.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office compiles the data and uses it as a community engagement tool to help identify areas of concern or need in our community,” stated Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller. “Like any great organization, we want to hear from our customers (citizens) as to what most concerns them and what they see as current or trending issues.”

There are seven questions on the survey asking for opinions on safety in Forsyth County, as well as professionalism and performance of deputies and staff. The final question allows survey takers to provide recommendations to the department. Miller said responses to past surveys have led to changes being implemented in the Sheriff’s Office.

“This and past surveys have consistently identified among others, traffic congestion and violations as a significant area of concern to our citizens. Such information helped us develop and implement our Traffic Response Vehicles which work rush hours to keep the roadways open and clear of accidents to allow our citizens to get to/from work or school,” Miller said.

The survey is posted on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page , or click here for the direct link. The Sheriff’s Office will close the survey on the evening of October 5.

Miller also said in addition to this formal survey, the department frequently gathers feedback from citizens attending educational workshops and community meetings to identify whether it is meeting their needs.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com