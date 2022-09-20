Reminder: Forsyth County residents need to check voter registration status

September 20 is National Voter Registration Day (Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Tuesday, September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day, and Forsyth County voters are being reminded to check their voter registration status.

The deadline to register to vote for the November 8 General Election & Special Election is three weeks from today on Tuesday, October 11. That is also the deadline to make updates to voter registration records.

The Forsyth County Voter Registration & Elections Office has information on its website to learn about voter eligibility for the upcoming election.

Citizens can check voter registration information already on file with the Georgia Secretary of State’s website .

Reasons for changing voter registration include a change in name or mailing address.

Voting locations and hours

Advance voting begins October 17 and runs through November 4. See the chart below for hours and locations.

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

The polls will be open on Election Day, November 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote at their designated polling place on Election Day.

For more information about the November 8, 2022 General Election and Special Election, click here.

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Forsyth County is still in need of poll workers for the upcoming election. The Voter Registration & Elections Office has been holding training sessions for residents interested in learning more about becoming a poll worker.

To learn more about the requirements and responsibilities, as well as which positions are paid and voluntary, visit the voting section of the Forsyth County website.

For more information about the orientation sessions, send an email to pollworker@forsythco.com or call the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at (770) 781-2118.

