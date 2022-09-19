Expect traffic delays in north Forsyth County as crews shut down one lane of 400

(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading through northern parts of Forsyth County will need some extra patience this week as road construction is forcing one lane to close.

The right traffic lane on SR 400 northbound from exit 17 (Keith Bridge Rd/SR 306) to Martin Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week, weather permitting. The lane closure began on Saturday, September 17 and is expected to last for a week, except on Sunday.

The traffic closure is necessary in order for crews to work on the construction of the new interchange at SR 369 and SR 400.

Drivers should expect traffic delays due to the lane closure. This is just one phase of the ongoing construction of the interchange as crews prepare to move SR 369 traffic onto the new overpass bridge.

The Forsyth County government is posting updates on the construction project and traffic closures on its website .

The latest update has the SR 369 lanes, which run east and west, expected to move onto the new bridge by the end of this year, weather permitting.

This massive road construction project will widen SR 369 (Brown’s Bridge Road) for a two-to-three mile stretch from just west of SR 9 to slightly east of SR 306. When completed, the existing two lane road will have two lanes in each direction with a 20-foot raised median. A 10-foot multi-use trail will be added along the south side of the road while five-foot sidewalks will be installed on the north side of SR 369.

The project is also creating a new partial cloverleaf interchange at the existing intersection of SR 369 and US 19/State Road 400.

