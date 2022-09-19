Sheriff’s summer stats show Forsyth County drivers need to slow down

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPfi5_0i1XHeEJ00
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants drivers to take it slow(Image/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its Summer Safety Weekend Reports and the findings show drivers are traveling too fast, too frequently. Drinking and driving was another frequent violation this summer.

The Sheriff’s Office began posting the weekly reports on its Facebook page after the Memorial Day holiday weekend, May 27-30, and through the Labor Day holiday weekend, Sept. 3-6.

The reports focused on three areas:

  • Driving Under the Influence (DUI)
  • Speeding
  • Reckless Driving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UhAI_0i1XHeEJ00
(Image/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

On Friday, Sept. 16, the Sheriff’s Office posted a final report comparing the results week by week. The three weekends that were the busiest for police were the three summer holiday weekends: Memorial Day (May 27-30), Independence Day (July 1-4), and Labor Day (Sept. 3-6).

Across the board, the July 4th holiday weekend resulted in the most traffic violations:

  • 167 speeding tickets
  • 30 DUIs
  • 6 reckless driving violations

“Tracking the weekend stats for the summer showed that the drivers need to slow down and not drink and drive,” stated Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller. “The stats showed that consistently over the weekend people were driving too fast and driving impaired. The goal is always to arrive alive.”

Now that the Summer Safety Reports are in the books, the Sheriff’s Office is back to posting a look at crime statistics and traffic violations on a monthly basis. Those are posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as well.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

