Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO7AY_0hy14ir300
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

(Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.

“Oscarville: Below the Surface” was created, written, executive produced and co-directed by Bob Mackey.

“This is an independent project,” Mackey said. “I had no idea what I was doing. Passion led us here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbHqI_0hy14ir300
Bob Mackey on the set of "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

Mackey spent the past few years bringing the project to life. Collaborating with historians, along with casting local residents and descendants of Oscarville, the filmmaker has high hopes for completing the project.

“My admiration leads me to a thought of a network or Tyler Perry...or both sees my work, follow through, vision, and want to partner for a full season to unveil the series,” Mackey said.

Inspiration for the series

A native of Jackson County, Georgia, Mackey grew up taking school and sports trips in the 1980s and early 1990s to Lake Lanier and Forsyth County, but was always aware of the underlying racism historically widespread throughout the area. As children, he said they knew Forsyth County as a “sundown town,” meaning Blacks were expected to leave the area before dark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTyjd_0hy14ir300
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

As an adult, Mackey learned about the loss of the Black town of Oscarville, flooded to create Lake Sidney Lanier in 1957 by the Army Corps of Engineers as a means to manage navigation and flood control from the Chattahoochee River. The lake is the central water supply for the Atlanta area and a popular recreation destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFiDi_0hy14ir300
Lake Lanier is a destination for those who enjoy playing in the water(Photo/Getty Images)

Oscarville was founded after the racial cleansing of 1912, when all Blacks were forced to leave Forsyth County. It became a bustling town filled with Black-owned farms, businesses, churches and schools.

However, in order to build Lake Lanier, the government bought the 50,000 acres of farmland, forced the 250 families to leave the town, and then flooded the land and everything on it. Most of those residents relocated to Hall County and other nearby areas, but not Forsyth County, which remained all white.

Episode 1 details

Mackey said episode 1 “covers a trail of historic events” and is where we are introduced to the main character, Cassandra Johnson, who has returned to the area and is now working to uncover the truth about what happened to the people and the town that made up Oscarville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z337o_0hy14ir300
Taylore Simone stars as Cassandra Johnson in the upcoming series "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

This series brings suspense, emotional awareness, and may cause your senses to come alive,” Mackey declared. “It has an awesome story line.”

The character Cassandra Johnson is played by 26-year-old actor Taylore Simone, who traveled from South Carolina to be a part of the project. (Read Star of Oscarville show says series brings awareness to racism, Black history and flooded town in Forsyth County to learn more about Simone and how she got the role).

How to watch

Episode 1 of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” will be released on Friday, September 30. Viewers can watch it on the show’s website or on the RedFenTV app.

Mackey said he has heard from people in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina who are organizing watch parties for the show.

Keep up to date with more news about “Oscarville: Below the Surface” on the show’s Facebook page.

To learn more about the making of the show, read A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oscarville TV series# Lake Lanier

Comments / 19

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
686 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Expect traffic delays in north Forsyth County as crews shut down one lane of 400

(Forsyth County, GA) Drivers heading through northern parts of Forsyth County will need some extra patience this week as road construction is forcing one lane to close. The right traffic lane on SR 400 northbound from exit 17 (Keith Bridge Rd/SR 306) to Martin Road will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. this week, weather permitting. The lane closure began on Saturday, September 17 and is expected to last for a week, except on Sunday.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff’s summer stats show Forsyth County drivers need to slow down

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants drivers to take it slow(Image/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its Summer Safety Weekend Reports and the findings show drivers are traveling too fast, too frequently. Drinking and driving was another frequent violation this summer.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County expands its social media presence to engage residents

(Image/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Parks & Recreation has a new social media account. The department has just launched an Instagram profile.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County still in high need of poll workers for November election

(Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8, 2022 General Election and Special Election less than two months away, the push is on in Forsyth County to recruit poll workers. The Voter Registrations & Elections Office has scheduled several orientation sessions for Forsyth County residents interested in learning more about what a poll worker does.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Star of Oscarville show says series brings awareness to racism, Black history and flooded town in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) How did an actress from South Carolina come to star in a television series based on the Black town submerged in Lake Lanier? It began with a Facebook post.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New COVID-19 booster now offered in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents can receive the new bivalent COVID-19 booster at the Department of Public Health, as shipments of the vaccine have been arriving in Georgia this week.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch

Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

New details on how to get tickets to see Stacey Abrams at Forsyth County campaign stop

(Forsyth County, GA) More details have been released about Stacey Abrams’ (D) upcoming campaign stop in Forsyth County. Stacey Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, September 18 at the FoCAL Center(Photo/Stacey Abram's Facebook page)

Read full story
12 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Tracking down clues throughout Forsyth County could score free tickets to a haunting attraction

(Photo/Four Scyths Haunted Attraction on Facebook) (Forsyth County, GA) Clues are being planted around Forsyth County this month, and the race is on to find them. But contestants are not tracking down typical scavenger hunt items like a blue pen or empty paper towel tube; they are on the hunt for envelopes containing free tickets to the upcoming House of Four Scyths Haunted Attraction.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s how to score free coffee for a year from the new Dunkin’ in north Forsyth County

The new Dunkin' will open Friday, September 2 at 5290 Matt Hwy(Photo/Dunkin') (Forsyth County, GA) Dunkin has a big prize in store for the first 200 guests who walk through the doors of its 200th location in metro Atlanta - free coffee for a year.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

While free lunch for all Forsyth County students is over, some may still qualify

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Schools is hoping to clear up some confusion regarding school lunches. Frequent posts on social media may be leading some residents to believe free lunch is no longer available to those in need. In fact, the national Free and Reduced Lunch program was never eliminated. What has changed this year is the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has ended the nationwide program that provided free lunch to all students across the country for the past two school years.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Read full story
46 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County going purple to raise drug overdose awareness

Drug overdose deaths, especially prescription opiods, continue to rise in Georgia(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) On August 31, Forsyth County government buildings will be lit up in purple as a display of unity for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around guns

(Forsyth County, GA) A gun safety advocacy group wants Forsyth County residents to ‘be smart’ when it comes to firearms and children. That’s why it is holding a gun safety presentation on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the City of Cumming Police Department.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.

Read full story
70 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Why Forsyth County is encouraging residents to become poll workers this election season

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is hoping its citizens will heed the call for poll workers being made around the country. The November General Election and Special Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8(Photo/Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)

Read full story
23 comments
Forsyth County, GA

National TV show shines spotlight on Forsyth County, local real estate agent chosen to host

Christy Scally Carter and Margaret Buell team up to highlight Forsyth County in 'The American Dream'(Photo/Ainsley May and Margaret Buell D'ambrosi) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will be coming soon to a screen near you. That’s because a local real estate agent has been chosen to host a nationally syndicated television show.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy