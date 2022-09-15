Forsyth County expands its social media presence to engage residents

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Parks & Recreation has a new social media account. The department has just launched an Instagram profile.

Officials with Forsyth County Government made the announcement on Wednesday, September 14. The new Instagram profile will feature announcements and photos from the Parks & Recreation department to keep citizens informed on what’s happening at County parks. Residents can also look for ideas of new places to explore and events to attend.

Parks & Recreation already has a Facebook page with more than 3,700 followers.

The Instagram profile is the latest effort by Forsyth County government as a whole to engage with residents on social media.

“Forsyth County's growing presence on social media is to maintain and modernize the way community members can engage and learn from their government,” explained Multimedia Campaign Coordinator Jennifer Johns. “The County cares about its transparency and ease of access for all it offers for residents to live, work and play.”

Forsyth County Government can be found on the following social media platforms:

Forsyth County also posts videos and streams meetings live on TV Forsyth . It also launched a podcast called FoCo 15 in March of this year.

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter , Fire Department and Senior Services each have their own pages on Facebook.

“Our most prominent presence based on demographics at this time is Facebook for all types of information,” said Johns. “As social media continues to evolve and change, the County will in-turn change to be accessible to all."

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com