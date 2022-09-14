Forsyth County still in high need of poll workers for November election

(Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8, 2022 General Election and Special Election less than two months away, the push is on in Forsyth County to recruit poll workers.

The Voter Registrations & Elections Office has scheduled several orientation sessions for Forsyth County residents interested in learning more about what a poll worker does.

Orientations began on September 13 and will run through September 15 at the Voter Registrations & Elections Office, located at 1201 Sawnee Drive. There are various times for orientation sessions, and citizens must register in advance, as seating is limited.

Orientation sessions for poll workers have been held throughout the year with more scheduled for this week. (Photo/Forsyth County)

“Serving as a poll worker enables citizens to participate in one of our nation’s most cherished freedoms,” said Voter Registrations & Elections Director Mandi Smith. “We are truly grateful for the residents who step up and serve as poll workers. They not only provide a valuable service to our community but also have the opportunity to learn about and have a front row seat to the election process.”

Residents can get more information about being a poll worker - including requirements, responsibilities, paid positions and volunteering opportunities - on the voting section of the Forsyth County website .

For more information about the orientation sessions, send an email to pollworker@forsythco.com or call the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at (770) 781-2118.

Voting locations and hours

Advance voting begins October 17 and runs through November 4. See the chart below for hours and locations.

The polls will be open on Election Day, November 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote at their designated polling place on Election Day.

For more information about the November 8, 2022 General Election and Special Election, click here .

