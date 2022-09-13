Star of Oscarville show says series brings awareness to racism, Black history and flooded town in Forsyth County

Michelle Hall

(Forsyth County, GA) How did an actress from South Carolina come to star in a television series based on the Black town submerged in Lake Lanier? It began with a Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n16zV_0htgUmGb00
Taylore Simone stars in the upcoming series "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

Taylore Simone is the star of ‘Oscarville: Below the Surface’ - the fictionalized series based on the true events that led to the bustling Black village to be cleared out to create Lake Lanier. Simone said she was intrigued after seeing a post by Bob Mackey, the show’s creator and writer, and sent her audition materials to him.

“He said that I would be a perfect fit for the role he imagined,” Simone said. “He was going for a Black Panther chick.”

That role is the character Cassandra Johnson, whom Simone describes as “the pot stirrer” working to uncover the truth about what happened to the people and the town that made up Oscarville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiuOV_0htgUmGb00
Taylore Simone in character as "Cassandra Johnson" in "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

“She’s shedding light on the Blackness of Oscarville and the history and how it comes to light,” Simone explained. “She’s the pot stirrer just how Mr. Bob Mackey is stirring up attention with this series.”

Simone said although she had never heard of the town of Oscarville, it was not difficult to take on the persona of Cassandra Johnson and become the woman who works to uncover the racist events that destroyed the community.

“I’m a South Carolina girl and coming to film this series in Georgia,” explained Simone. “Racism is everywhere. I definitely had to do my research and it made what I’m doing with my character to more depth and mixing it with my own experience helped bring my character to life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9tSl_0htgUmGb00
Taylore Simone(Photo/Josh of River Light Photo)

The 26-year-old actress said she faced racism several times while attending the University of South Carolina. During one event, members of the white supremecist group the Ku Klux Klan were riding through Columbia where the campus is located and Black students were told not to go outside.

“I don’t think we will ever get to where it’s 100”% no racism but we can’t sit back and do nothing,” Simone said. “Now that we have the means and the tools to fight for the people who were literally drowned out, we can now give them a voice through this show. Acting is about giving them a measure to give them a voice. We are pulling the rug up.”

Simone shared a story of how while filming on location at a convenience store, her white male co-star was so deep in character playing a racist man, he felt badly about it after the scene was finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Smeco_0htgUmGb00
Filming on location for "Oscarville: Below the Surface"(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface)

“He said ‘I hope no one thinks I’m racist for real’,” shared Simone. “We were [filming] a scene in a store and people [shoppers not involved in the filming] really were running.”

As for her thoughts about what happened to Oscarville and Lake Lanier, Simone said she finds it ironic seeing people now having fun on the lake that was, as she put it, “founded on African Americans’ forced sacrifices.”

“Because [in] this town, the Black people owned their own businesses, they had schools and churches and the Causasians didn’t want African Americans to have their own so they went back to trying to uproot that because it’s a way of destroying generational wealth,” Simone added. “I know when we film there I will feel the lingering history of their presence when I go there which will help for the performance of my character, Cassandra.”

To learn more about the series “Oscarville: Below the Surface” and its creator, Bob Mackey, read A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

