Tracking down clues throughout Forsyth County could score free tickets to a haunting attraction

(Forsyth County, GA) Clues are being planted around Forsyth County this month, and the race is on to find them. But contestants are not tracking down typical scavenger hunt items like a blue pen or empty paper towel tube; they are on the hunt for envelopes containing free tickets to the upcoming House of Four Scyths Haunted Attraction .

The haunted house will be open at the Cumming Fairgrounds for 15 nights in October - while the Cumming Country Fair & Festival is in town from October 6-16, and again on October 21, 22, 28 and 29. The attraction is located inside the Horton Hall building at the Fairgrounds.

Here’s how the scavenger hunt works:

A photo clue will be posted on the House of Four Scythes Instagram and Facebook accounts; use that clue to go find the hidden envelope Open the envelope and pull out the paper. Take a selfie holding the winning paper and envelope Post the photo on your page and tag Four Scyths Haunt on Instagram and Facebook That will release your tickets to be used any time the haunted house is open (last day is October 29) (Photo/Four Scyths Haunted Attraction on Facebook)

Two clues have already been posted. The first envelope was located at The Green Bean Machine van parked outside the Green Bean Exchange antique shop on Canton Road.

The second winning envelope was found at the old Mr. Swiss store on Atlanta Hwy in Cumming.

The scavenger hunt is going on until October 5. Clues will be posted on random days. Contestants are only allowed to win one time during the scavenger hunt.

Tickets for the haunted house are on sale now . Tickets cost $20 during the Cumming Country Fair & Festival (Haunt ticket is separate from the Fair entrance fee). The weekends of October 21-22 and 28-29 will cost $25 per ticket. According to the website, the haunted house is not appropriate for children under 12.

More information about the House of Four Scyths Haunted Attraction is available on its website .

