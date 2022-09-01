Here’s how to score free coffee for a year from the new Dunkin’ in north Forsyth County

The new Dunkin' will open Friday, September 2 at 5290 Matt Hwy (Photo/Dunkin')

(Forsyth County, GA) Dunkin has a big prize in store for the first 200 guests who walk through the doors of its 200th location in metro Atlanta - free coffee for a year.

The newest Dunkin’ is located at 5290 Matt Hwy in the northern part of Forsyth County. The store’s grand opening is set for Friday, September 2 at 5 a.m.

Customers can also delight in a free medium hot or iced coffee, as well as donut samples and giveaways, from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. on opening day.

The new restaurant will also have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and present a $1,000 donation to the nonprofit group Meals by Grace which feeds hungry children in North Georgia. The store is also donating $500 to North Forsyth High School and will host a pep rally with the school's drumline and cheerleaders.

This Dunkin’ location is 2,200 square feet, can accommodate 26 guests inside the store and up to eight in the outside seating area, and will have a drive-thru lane. The restaurant will employ 15 crew members and will be open daily from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The first 200 guests will receive coupons for free coffee for a year (Photo/Dunkin')

The “Free Coffee for a Year” promotion is only valid at the new location beginning at 5 a.m. Customers will receive a coupon book that gives them four medium hot or iced coffees per month for 13 months, only at the Matt Hwy location.