Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up

Michelle Hall

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Stacey Abrams will be the featured guest at a rally in September sponsored by the 6th Congressional District Democrats(Photo/Stacey Abrams Facebook page)

Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the FoCAL Center (1150 Dahlonega Hwy in Cumming). The event will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and is hosted by the 6th Congressional District. Members from all six counties that make up the 6th District will attend.

The event is free and open to the public.

“The contrast of Abrams coming to Forsyth County to engage with voters at a public and free event while Kemp wishes to only address those voters who can afford to engage with him should be all that voters need to know about what matters most to each candidate,” said Forsyth County Democrats and 6th Congressional District Chair Melissa Clink.

The fundraiser for Kemp will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Reid Barn (6844 Majors Road) from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Governor and First Lady Kemp participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony at Cumming City Center on June 24(Photo/City of Cumming)

The spokesperson for the Kemp campaign said last week they are looking forward to sharing their message with residents of Forsyth County.

“Our campaign is laser-focused on building the resources and support necessary to win in November and stop the disastrous Biden-Abrams agenda from taking hold in Georgia," stated Tate Mitchell, the press secretary for Kemp’s reelection campaign.

For more information about the Forsyth County fundraiser for Gov. Kemp click here.

Forsyth Democrats fundraising dinner

Meanwhile, the Forsyth County Democrats held a fundraising dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9143. Members coordinated campaign efforts and heard from candidates running for various offices in the November 8 General Election and Special Election.

Members of the Forsyth County Democrats prepared for campaigns at a fundraising dinner and meeting on August 23(Photo/Forsyth County Democrats)

“Last night’s energetic meeting reminded our Forsyth Democrats that we've been up against tough odds before and have come out victorious,” said Clink of the Forsyth County Democrats. “With hard work and hundreds of volunteers working together to encourage every eligible voter to vote in this election we know we can repeat the success of 2020 and the 2021 senatorial runoff.”

Clink also said many of the delegates from the 6th District will head to Columbus for the Georgia Democrats State Convention on Sat., August 27.

# Stacey Abrams campaign# Forsyth County Democrats# Brian Kemp campaign# Election 2022

